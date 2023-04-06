Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
2023-04-06
1014.00 GBX   +1.91%
11:10aUK defence firms keen to expand in India -business council
RE
04/05BAE Systems - Construction begins on Royal Navy's fourth Type 26 frigate, HMS Birmingham
AQ
04/04Bae : Manufacturing advanced Block 4 F-35 electronic warfare systems to defeat evolving threats; An F-35 fighter jet flies against a backdrop of clouds and blue sky, overlaid with an artist's rendering of electronic warfare capabilities.
AQ
UK defence firms keen to expand in India -business council

04/06/2023 | 11:10am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - British defence companies are planning to boost tie ups or make new investments in India, amid broader efforts to diversify their supply chains, an industry body said on Thursday.

Britain has sought to deepen economic, defence and security ties with India, committing to closer links with the Indo-Pacific region, while casting China as an "epoch-defining challenge" to the world order.

"We have got a group of 22 British defence companies, with collective revenues of about $60 billion, really focused on doing business with and in India," UK-India Business Council (UKIBC) Chief Executive Richard McCallum told Reuters.

About 11 have already established joint ventures or subsidiaries in India, and all are looking to do more, he said.

Among those with a presence in India's aerospace and defence sector, BAE Systems has an Indian unit, while MBDA has a venture with Larsen & Toubro, and Rolls-Royce is looking to collaborate on jet engine technology.

McCallum did not say which firms will make new investments or which Indian companies they might be in talks with.

"We think it is important to embed India into your supply chain," McCallum said in an interview.

India and Britain are also negotiating a free trade deal that could boost annual bilateral trade by billions of dollars.

UKIBC Chair Richard Heald told Reuters that sustainable energy and green finance were among other areas of collaboration.

But challenges on enforcement of contract and past decisions on retrospective taxes that led to years of legal disputes between the Indian government and companies like Vodafone had dented India's image as an investment destination.

Even though Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has corrected some of these issues investors remain cautious.

UKIBC hopes to see more clarity on protection of investments to further boost confidence, Heald said.

India's disputes with British firms, resolved over several years, had "cast a long shadow on the operating environment", Heald said, adding that huge strides have been made since.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Shivangi Acharya


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 1.71% 1012 Delayed Quote.16.24%
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED 3.96% 2257 End-of-day quote.8.18%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 2.50% 147.378 Delayed Quote.54.24%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.30% 91.45 Delayed Quote.6.18%
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 24 307 M 30 302 M 30 302 M
Net income 2023 1 693 M 2 111 M 2 111 M
Net Debt 2023 3 162 M 3 942 M 3 942 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 30 343 M 37 827 M 37 827 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 93 100
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 995,00 GBX
Average target price 1 020,54 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Marc Gomes Casseres Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC16.24%37 827
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-1.40%144 003
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION0.42%124 712
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-14.21%71 634
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-7.71%62 792
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.19%37 497
