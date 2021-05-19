Log in
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/18 11:35:14 am
520.4 GBX   -0.46%
UK's BAE on track with air and maritime performing strongly

05/19/2021 | 02:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) -British defence group BAE Systems said on Wednesday it was on track to meet its full-year guidance, with air, maritime, electronic systems and intelligence and security continuing to perform strongly.

Chief Executive Charles Woodburn said the company's good operational performance underlined its confidence in its guidance for top line growth and margin expansion this year, and its three-year cash targets.

"Strategically, our geographically diverse portfolio is aligned to growing defence budget areas; we're ramping up investment in self-funded R&D aligned to customer focus areas and we're leveraging our leading capabilities in evolving markets to ensure we're increasingly well placed to deliver for all our stakeholders," he said.

BAE said there was positive momentum in its Platforms & Services (US) unit and combat vehicle production across multiple platforms continued to ramp up and was on track to meet agreed delivery schedules.

U.S. ship repair was improving following COVID-19 and other disruptions last year, it said, and Applied Intelligence had a good start to the year with an improved performance.

BAE has forecast a year of top-line growth, with sales expected to grow by 5% to 7% when the impact of currency exchange is excluded, and underlying earnings to increase in excess of 10% excluding currency.

Free cash flow for 2021 is anticipated to be in excess of 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion), with a three-year target for 2021 to 2023 in excess of 4 billion pounds, it said in March.

($1 = 0.7047 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey and Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 547 M 30 564 M 30 564 M
Net income 2021 1 392 M 1 974 M 1 974 M
Net Debt 2021 2 431 M 3 448 M 3 448 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 4,74%
Capitalization 16 764 M 23 790 M 23 779 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 89 600
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 605,41 GBX
Last Close Price 520,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Steve Nicholas Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC6.46%23 790
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.06%130 429
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION9.08%108 706
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION22.36%60 018
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION27.23%54 066
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.38%44 707