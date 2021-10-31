With an eye on China, Japan's ruling party makes unprecedented defence spending pledge

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - An unprecedented election pledge
by Japan's ruling party to double defence spending underscores
the nation's haste to acquire missiles, stealth fighters, drones
and other weapons to deter China's military in the disputed East
China Sea.
The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) included a goal of
spending 2% of GDP - about $100 billion - or more on the
military for the first time in its policy platform ahead of a
national election this month.
Experts don't expect new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to
double spending anytime soon, given Japan's debt-saddled public
finances and a pandemic-stricken economy. But it is a sign that
the pacifist nation could over time abandon a commitment to keep
military budgets within 1% of GDP - a number that for decades
has eased concern at home and abroad about any revival of the
militarism that led Japan into World War Two.
"LDP conservative leaders want the party to give it up,"
said Yoichiro Sato, an international relations professor at
Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, referring to the de facto
spending cap, which he called "sacrosanct for Japanese
liberals."
"They are setting the direction, that is what conservatives
want to do," he added.
The United States has been pushing key allies to spend more
on defence; an increase to 2% of GDP would put Japan in line
with pledges by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
members.
The hawkish notes from the LDP come as Japanese public
sentiment shifts away from concerns about rearming to growing
alarm over China's military assertiveness in Asia, particularly
toward Taiwan.
In a survey of 1,696 people conducted by the Nikkei business
daily at the end of last year, 86% of respondents said China
posed a threat to Japan, more than the 82% who expressed
concern about nuclear-armed North Korea.
"Putting this in the manifesto is a recognition of the need
to garner public support for required defence policy changes,"
said Robert Ward, a London-based researcher at the International
Institute for Strategic Studies. "The direction of travel is now
set."
SOUTHWEST THEATRE
Japan's military strategy is focused on defending territory
along the edge of the East China Sea, where Tokyo is locked in a
dispute with Beijing over a group of uninhabited islands.
The Okinawan chain, Taiwan, and islands stretching down
through the Philippines form what military planners dub the
First Island Chain, a natural barrier to Chinese operations in
the Western Pacific.
With an additional $50 billion a year, Japan could buy more
American equipment, including F-35 stealth fighters, Osprey
tilt-rotor utility aircraft and surveillance drones, as well as
domestically made equipment such as amphibious landing craft,
compact warships, aircraft carriers, submarines, satellites and
communications gear to fight a protracted war.
"The Self Defence Force is well trained and well equipped,
but its sustainability and resilience is one of the most serious
problems," former Maritime Self Defense Force admiral and fleet
commander Yoji Koda told Reuters.
Japan's defence ministry also wants money for an indigenous
stealth fighter, and missiles that can strike enemy ships and
land bases more than 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) away. The
country is also building up cyber, space and electromagnetic
warfare capabilities.
"Japan wants to acquire very sophisticated capabilities in a
variety of areas," Thomas Reich, the country manager for BAE
Systems PLC, said during a briefing on Tuesday. "What's
in the budget and where it's going are the things that really
attract us."
Britain's biggest defence company is part of the consortium
led by Lockheed Martin Corp that builds the F-35
fighter.
CARRYING ABE'S TORCH
The speed at which once-dovish Kishida has fallen in line
with the national security agenda of conservatives has surprised
some observers. But he is carrying on policies pursued by former
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and supported by conservative
lawmakers who helped him https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-shadow-shogun-abe-assured-clout-over-next-pm-kishida-2021-09-30
win the party leadership election last month.
By pursuing a policy of similar small steps, Abe enacted
security laws to allow Japanese troops to fight on foreign soil,
ended a ban on military exports and reinterpreted the country's
war-renouncing constitution to allow missile strikes on enemy
territory.
For now, however, the LDP defence spending pledge does not
say how any extra money would be spent or indicate when the 2%
goal would be reached.
"The real question is whether Japan can absorb another $50
billion in a way that measurably improves Japan's defence," said
Chuck Jones, a former defence industry executive familiar with
Japan's military policy. "The concern is that large sums will be
wasted on programs and projects doomed to failure or
irrelevance."
The lack of detail gives the ruling group room to alter
course, analysts say.
"There is opposition even inside the LDP," said Tetsuo
Kotani, a senior research fellow at the Japan Institute of
International Affairs. "We are going to have an election and we
will see if the general public supports the LDP's proposal."
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Ju-min Park. Editing by Gerry
Doyle)