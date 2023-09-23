Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited announced that Kamlesh Kumar Babulal resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director from the Board of the Company with immediate effect on personal grounds. Shri Kamlesh Kumar Babulal was also the Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Member of Audit Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company. Date of cessation is September 9, 2023, after office hours.
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited Announces Resignation of Kamlesh Kumar Babulal as Non-Executive Independent Director from the Board
September 23, 2023 at 03:21 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023