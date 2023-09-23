Bafna Pharmaceuticals Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing finished pharmaceutical formulations. It is also involved in manufacturing 336 licensed pharmaceutical formulations and has globally registered approximately 78 of its products. Its Madhavram facility manufactures finished solid oral and liquid oral dosage forms of Betalactam and Non-Betalactam and Cephalosporin products. It supplies its products to the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australian markets. The Company's Grantlyon facility has the capability to supply both small-scale clinical trial quantities and commercial-scale requirements.

Sector Pharmaceuticals