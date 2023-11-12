Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex BSC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex BSC reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was BHD 1.52 million compared to BHD 0.914 million a year ago. Net income was BHD 1.38 million compared to BHD 0.847 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.00968 compared to BHD 0.00595 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.00968 compared to BHD 0.00595 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was BHD 4.09 million compared to BHD 3.06 million a year ago. Net income was BHD 3.7 million compared to BHD 2.77 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.02603 compared to BHD 0.01946 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.02603 compared to BHD 0.01946 a year ago.