2023 REPORTING SCOPE AND ORGANISATIONAL PARAMETERS

2023 was an important year for BisB. We continued to invest in new technologies to enhance our digital products and operational capabilities. Furthermore, our bank-wide approach is focused on delivering improved customer experience while ensuring ESG progress.

Reporting Boundary

The financial and sustainability information provided in this Report corresponds to the fiscal year 2023 (1st January 2023 till 31st December 2023), unless otherwise stated.

The Bank has eight branches, all operating in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Therefore, the Report's boundary is BisB's banking operation in Bahrain.

The consolidated financial statements include the results of the Bank and its wholly owned subsidiaries (together the Group). The Bank holds 100% of the share capital of Abaad Real Estate W.L.L.

National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) owns 78.81 of shares. Hence, NBB is considered as Parent of the Bank for financial reporting purposes.