Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BISB   BH0004648950

BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.

(BISB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : BisB Emerges as a Golden Sponsor of AAOIFI's 19th Annual Shari'ah Boards Conference

10/12/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), a leading provider of Sharia compliant integrated financial solutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently announced its golden sponsorship of the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions' (AAOIFI) 19th annual conference, which will be held virtually under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain on the 12th and 13th of October 2021.

Bringing together Shari'ah scholars, leaders, and experts across the Islamic finance industry for two consecutive days, the conference will host four key panel discussions, seeking to discuss the need and future of AAOIFI Shari'ah standards of Sharia'a, as well as evaluate the process of developing, reviewing and amending the aforementioned standards. In addition, discussions will include the merging of Islamic banking funds with conventional banks, Sukuk Al Ijarah services, and Sukuk trading rules.

Commenting on the occasion, Hassan Jarrar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BisB, said, "Our sponsorship of the AAOIFI conference cements our commitment towards contributing to the progress of the Islamic banking sector as whole, ensuring we continually keep up with the ongoing developments within this vital sector, at both domestic and international levels."

The CEO added, "This prestigious conference brings together Islamic Sharia'a scholars, officials from central banks, alongside representatives of regulatory bodies, financial institutions, accounting and auditing and legal firms, universities, and higher education institutions from across the world, all under the same roof; enabling the discussion of a wide range of topics, all while encouraging knowing sharing and the exchange of ideas that will further support the growth of Islamic finance in the future."

Disclaimer

Bahrain Islamic Bank BSC published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.
04:22aBAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Emerges as a Golden Sponsor of AAOIFI's 19th Annual Shar..
PU
10/07Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Announces Resignation of Dalal Ahmed Abdulla Alqais as Chie..
CI
10/03BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : The CEO of BisB Joins a Virtual Panel entitled ‘Strateg..
PU
09/28BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Succeeds in Rectifying Technical Issue in Less Than 12 H..
PU
08/25Kyuden International Corporation acquired 19.8% stake in Al Dur Power & Water Company f..
CI
08/16Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Announces Resignation of Osama Ali Hasan Nasr as Chief Info..
CI
08/03Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
08/01BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB wins “Most Innovative Islamic Bank – Bahrain..
PU
07/18BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Collaborates with Al Naseem International School to Intr..
PU
05/24Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Announces Resignation of Wesam Abdulaziz Mohamed Baqer Has ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,8 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net income 2020 -12,6 M -33,3 M -33,3 M
Net Debt 2020 340 M 903 M 903 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83,6 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
EV / Sales 2020 40,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hassan Amin Jarrar Chief Executive Officer
Ameer Abdul Ghani Dairi Chief Financial Officer
Essam Abdulla Yousif Fakhro Chairman
Eman Ali Abdulla Head-Central Operations
Mohammed Ayada Mattar Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.-11.24%222
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.63%158 570
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.20.55%72 171
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.16%62 970
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.0.31%58 364
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.74%57 769