Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : BisB Launches Tejoori Campaign in City Centre Bahrain

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), one of the leading banks in the Kingdom in providing digital financial solutions, announced the launch of its Tejoori Al Islami Account campaign for its grand prize, a monthly salary worth USD $50,000 for a year, in City Centre Bahrain from 8 to 18 December.

BisB employees will welcome customers and mall visitors to open a new account or top up an existing Tejoori account at the Bank's stands in City Centre Bahrain, located next to Gate 2 at the Ground floor. Upon completion of a registration process, customers will avail coupons to play a number of exciting games for a chance to win instant cash prizes which will be added to the winner's Tejoori account balance. Customers will receive a single coupon for every BD 50 deposited into their Tejoori account, two coupons if an amount between BD 500 to BD 999 is deposited, and three coupons if an amount over BD 1,000 is deposited.

Commenting on the occasion, BisB Chief Executive Officer, Hassan Jarrar, said "With 2021 drawing to a close, we are pleased to announce our Tejoori account campaign, with one lucky grand prize winner being announced in Bahrain this December. The grand prize is a $50,000 monthly salary to be received by the winner over the duration of a year. We invite all our customers to open a new Tejoori account by visiting our stand at City Centre Bahrain or topping up their account through their BisB Digital app, wishing them the best of luck."