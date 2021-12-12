Log in
    BISB   BH0004648950

BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.

(BISB)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : BisB Launches Tejoori Campaign in City Centre Bahrain

12/12/2021 | 08:46am EST
Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), one of the leading banks in the Kingdom in providing digital financial solutions, announced the launch of its Tejoori Al Islami Account campaign for its grand prize, a monthly salary worth USD $50,000 for a year, in City Centre Bahrain from 8 to 18 December.

BisB employees will welcome customers and mall visitors to open a new account or top up an existing Tejoori account at the Bank's stands in City Centre Bahrain, located next to Gate 2 at the Ground floor. Upon completion of a registration process, customers will avail coupons to play a number of exciting games for a chance to win instant cash prizes which will be added to the winner's Tejoori account balance. Customers will receive a single coupon for every BD 50 deposited into their Tejoori account, two coupons if an amount between BD 500 to BD 999 is deposited, and three coupons if an amount over BD 1,000 is deposited.

Commenting on the occasion, BisB Chief Executive Officer, Hassan Jarrar, said "With 2021 drawing to a close, we are pleased to announce our Tejoori account campaign, with one lucky grand prize winner being announced in Bahrain this December. The grand prize is a $50,000 monthly salary to be received by the winner over the duration of a year. We invite all our customers to open a new Tejoori account by visiting our stand at City Centre Bahrain or topping up their account through their BisB Digital app, wishing them the best of luck."

Disclaimer

Bahrain Islamic Bank BSC published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 13:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 10,8 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net income 2020 -12,6 M -33,3 M -33,3 M
Net Debt 2020 340 M 903 M 903 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 81,5 M 216 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
EV / Sales 2020 40,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hassan Amin Jarrar Chief Executive Officer
Ameer Abdul Ghani Dairi Chief Financial Officer
Essam Abdulla Yousif Fakhro Chairman
Eman Ali Abdulla Head-Central Operations
Mohammed Ayada Mattar Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.-13.48%216
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%157 890
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.77%74 600
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.94%63 312
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-4.96%56 003
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.01%55 398