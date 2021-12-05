Log in
    BISB   BH0004648950

BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.

(BISB)
Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : BisB Organizes Virtual Innovation Camp for University of Bahrain Students

12/05/2021 | 02:22am EST
Mr. Hassan Jarrar, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) Chief Executive Officer, recently recognized and awarded the winning team of the Virtual Innovation Camp, organized by BisB in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain for University of Bahrain students, in the presence of a number of representatives responsible for the organization of the event from both parties. The Virtual Innovation Camp was held over a period of two days, from 9 to 10 November, and received 8 participating teams, comprising a total of 130 students.

The Virtual Innovation Camp is an initiative designed to develop and inspire entrepreneurially minded students by giving them an educational glimpse into the realm of investment, ultimately broadening their horizons. BisB guided the participating students through 8 volunteers from the Bank, who supported each group with the development of an innovative solution inspired by sustainability. The ideas were finally presented to a judging panel comprising of Ms. Dalal Al Rayes, BisB Head of Human Resources, and BisB Marketing Manager Mr. Ahmed Fakhro. The Innovation Camp was held virtually via Zoom, where students, the mentoring staff, event organizers, and guest speakers Shaikh Abdulla Al Khalifa from Zain, and Ms. Elaine Hilal from Alba were connected for the event.

Commenting on the occasion, BisB Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hassan Jarrar, said "We are proud to host a youth Virtual Innovation Camp in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain, as we intend to positively contribute in the development of the Kingdom's future generation. This initiative is very much aligned with our CSR platform, Jood, which aims to encourage innovation and out of the box thinking amongst youth. For that reason, we were very pleased to see the innovative ideas put forth by the participating teams and commend the winning team's unique solution, as we continue to drive a pioneering mindset and approach."

On her part, Ms. Hana Sarwani, Executive Director of INJAZ Bahrain said:"INJAZ Bahrain is proud to engage the community on initiatives such as the Virtual Innovation Camp, designed to broaden students' horizons across key sectors and growth areas such as sustainability, entrepreneurship and investment as part of their professional development journey and to collaborate with esteemed partners such as BisB."

The winning solution was a digital platform presented by team 4, and aptly named Revival. The presented solution aims to create a digital hub for sustainable ideas to flourish, by linking entrepreneurs with investors, gaining them access to the necessary funding for their ideas to be realized. Ultimately, the solution intends to encourage sustainable practice in the marketplace, whilst contributing to environmental, social and governance practices.

Disclaimer

Bahrain Islamic Bank BSC published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 07:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
