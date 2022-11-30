Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : BisB Supports ‘Forever Green' Campaign with a Tree Planting Initiative at Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalid Al Khalifa Health Center

In Support of the Second Phase of the National Afforestation Campaign

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced its support for the second phase of the national afforestation campaign. Launched in October 2021 under the slogan "Forever Green", the campaign is held under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty the King of Bahrain, President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW) and Chairperson of the Consultative Council of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture and the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE).

With more than 70 trees and shrubs, the tree planting ceremony took place at the Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalid Al Khalifa Health Center at 11:00 am, Tuesday, 29th November 2022, in the presence of Her Excellency Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, the Secretary-General of NIAD, Dr. Lulwa Showaiter, Acting Chief Executive of the Primary Healthcare Centers, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, alongside several volunteers from BisB's Team Jood , and a number of the Bank's employees from various departments.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Yaser Al Sharifi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said, "We are proud to be supporting the Kingdom's strategy to develop increased green spaces in the country by participating in the afforestation campaign launched by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility platform, Jood, and our ESG framework, this initiative work towards contributing to the sustainable development of the agricultural sector in Bahrain. We look forward to continuing to support future initiatives, which aim to leave a positive environmental impact, safeguard air quality, and reduce carbon emissions, to fulfill Bahrain's 2060 net-zero goals."

"Forever Green" aims to support National strategies to expand green areas across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Its objectives focus on honouring Bahrain's commitment towards the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal 13, pertaining to climate action, and to protecting the environment by reducing the effects of climate change. The initiative will also help to strengthen community partnership with civil society institutions and other relevant authorities, encourage youth to volunteer in the field of agriculture, and support the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration 2021 - 2030.