Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : BisB Ushers in Apple Pay for its Customers Enabling Easy, Secure & Private Payment

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has brought Apple Pay to its cardholders, transforming traditional payments by offering a simplified, secure, and private way to pay. With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, BisB customers can now conduct secure, and convenient purchases in stores, in apps and on websites, replacing transactions that involve handling traditional credit cards, touching physical buttons, and further eliminating the need to use cash.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit or debit card enabled with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, which is encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on devices. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code. Moreover, Apple Pay is incredibly easy to set up and BisB customers can all the while benefit from the hassle free, streamlined and simplified experience that BisB prides itself on.

The convenience of Apple Pay enables BisB's cardholders to pay using an iPhone or Apple Watch at points of sale, be it a store, parking lot, restaurant, or café across the Kingdom. This provides a whole new level of convenience, where BisB customers no longer need to fill out lengthy forms, or type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID or touch ID, or via the passcode of an iPhone. Apple Pay is also available online via Safari on iPhone, iPad and Mac computers.

For more information on Apple Pay, visit: https://www.apple.com/bh/apple-pay/