Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BISB   BH0004648950

BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.

(BISB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : BisB Ushers in Apple Pay for its Customers Enabling Easy, Secure & Private Payment

10/17/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) has brought Apple Pay to its cardholders, transforming traditional payments by offering a simplified, secure, and private way to pay. With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, BisB customers can now conduct secure, and convenient purchases in stores, in apps and on websites, replacing transactions that involve handling traditional credit cards, touching physical buttons, and further eliminating the need to use cash.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When customers use a credit or debit card enabled with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, which is encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on devices. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code. Moreover, Apple Pay is incredibly easy to set up and BisB customers can all the while benefit from the hassle free, streamlined and simplified experience that BisB prides itself on.

The convenience of Apple Pay enables BisB's cardholders to pay using an iPhone or Apple Watch at points of sale, be it a store, parking lot, restaurant, or café across the Kingdom. This provides a whole new level of convenience, where BisB customers no longer need to fill out lengthy forms, or type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID or touch ID, or via the passcode of an iPhone. Apple Pay is also available online via Safari on iPhone, iPad and Mac computers.

For more information on Apple Pay, visit: https://www.apple.com/bh/apple-pay/

Disclaimer

Bahrain Islamic Bank BSC published this content on 17 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.
02:42aBAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Ushers in Apple Pay for its Customers Enabling Easy, Sec..
PU
10/12BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Emerges as a Golden Sponsor of AAOIFI's 19th Annual Shar..
PU
10/07Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Announces Resignation of Dalal Ahmed Abdulla Alqais as Chie..
CI
10/03BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : The CEO of BisB Joins a Virtual Panel entitled ‘Strateg..
PU
09/28BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Succeeds in Rectifying Technical Issue in Less Than 12 H..
PU
08/25Kyuden International Corporation acquired 19.8% stake in Al Dur Power & Water Company f..
CI
08/16Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Announces Resignation of Osama Ali Hasan Nasr as Chief Info..
CI
08/03Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
08/01BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB wins “Most Innovative Islamic Bank – Bahrain..
PU
07/18BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Collaborates with Al Naseem International School to Intr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,8 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net income 2020 -12,6 M -33,3 M -33,3 M
Net Debt 2020 340 M 903 M 903 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83,6 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
EV / Sales 2020 40,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hassan Amin Jarrar Chief Executive Officer
Ameer Abdul Ghani Dairi Chief Financial Officer
Essam Abdulla Yousif Fakhro Chairman
Eman Ali Abdulla Head-Central Operations
Mohammed Ayada Mattar Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.-11.24%222
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%156 986
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.86%70 997
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK13.00%67 026
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.1.65%59 290
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.78%57 751