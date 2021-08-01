Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BISB   BH0004648950

BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.

(BISB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : BisB wins “Most Innovative Islamic Bank – Bahrain” at the International Finance Awards

08/01/2021 | 02:42am EDT
Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) announced that it has recently emerged as the winner of the prestigious awards for 'Most Innovative Islamic Bank' in Bahrain, for the year 2021 from the International Finance Magazine (IFM), a publication that recognises and honours pioneering organisations. This award stands testament to the bank's ongoing commitment to developing its Shari'a complaint products and services with an innovative approach, and a digitization strategy to simplify customers money matters.

It is with BisB's continuous efforts to enhance the customer experience through the introduction of innovative products and services throughout the year, that this has been achieved. Most notably, being the first bank in the Kingdom to usher in Know Your Customer (E-KYC) technology, enabling documentation verification procedures to be completed digitally, facilitating swift paperless transactions. The year also saw the launch of online account opening for its corporate customers via its application through a selfie, enabling customers to open an account within minutes. Additionally, BisB introduced self-service kiosks across all branches and financial malls in, available for use 24/7 - allowing existing and new customers to open accounts without the need for human intervention.

Commenting on the occasion, BisB Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hassan Jarrar stated, 'It gives us great pleasure to receive this award, which stands testament to our strategic vision to embrace a digital driven and pioneering mindset, so that we may adapt to customer needs tactfully. The past year has seen the launch of many products and services catalysed by market needs due to unprecedented circumstances. This comes in line with our ongoing commitment to simplify our customers money matters with a digitally innovative and pioneering outlook, upon which we will continue to deliver.'

In line with its simplification through innovation vision, BisB also proudly announced the launch of youth-oriented digital products; Future Leaders, directed at educating youth on healthy financial habits, launch BisB Innovation Hub in Riffa, and the BisB Arcade Card specifically designed to reward gaming customers.

Further building on the Bank's innovative outlook, BisB remains a strategic partner of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB)'s FinHub 973, a platform which supports the development of a thriving Fintech ecosystem within the financial sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The International Finance Awards celebrates excellence, recognising and honouring individuals and organisations that have developed innovative products or services that have set benchmarks for their peers across a variety of fields, including Business & Finance, Real Estate, Telecom, And Oil & Gas. This award highlights the number of initiatives and contributions that the bank has put forward throughout the year.

Disclaimer

Bahrain Islamic Bank BSC published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 06:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
