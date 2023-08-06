Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.

Composition of Capital and Liquidity Disclosures

As at 30 June 2023

Reconcilation of Published Financial Balance Sheet to Regulatory Reporting as at 30 June 2023

Statement of Financial

Statement of Financial

position as per

position as per

published financial

Regulatory Reporting

statements

Q2 2023

Q2 2023

BD'000

BD'000

Assets

Cash and balances with banks and Central Bank

60,224

60,224

Gross Placements with financial institutions

41,148

41,148

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)

(3,686)

(3,686)

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)

(3)

-

Net placements with financial institutions

37,459

37,462

Gross financing assets

666,273

666,273

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)

(21,081)

(21,081)

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)

(12,077)

-

Net financing assets

633,115

645,192

Gross investment securities

303,449

303,449

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)

(26,794)

(26,794)

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)

(148)

-

Net investment securities

276,507

276,655

Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek

313,402

313,402

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)

(1,617)

(1,617)

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)

(1,864)

-

Net Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek

309,921

311,785

Investment in associates

8,115

8,115

Investment in real estate

16,176

16,176

Property and equipment

13,679

13,679

Other assets

15,465

15,465

TOTAL ASSETS

1,370,661

1,384,753

Liabilities, Equity Of Investment Accountholders

And Owners' Equity

Liabilities

Placements from financial institutions

143,252

143,252

Placements from non-financial institutions and individuals

282,203

282,203

Financing from financial institutions

110,236

110,236

Customers' current accounts

208,386

208,386

Other liabilities

44,316

44,161

of which: Expected credit loss - Off balance sheet exposures (stage 3)

1,310

1,310

(stage 1 and stage 2)

155

-

of which: Other liabilities

42,851

42,851

Total Liabilities

788,393

788,238

Total Equity of Investment Accountholders

442,709

442,709

Owners' Equity

Share capital

106,406

106,406

Subordinated Mudaraba (AT1)

-

-

Treasury shares

(892)

(892)

Shares under employee share incentive scheme

(169)

(169)

Share premium

206

206

Statutory reserve

6,606

6,606

Real estate fair value reserve

1,320

1,320

Investment securities fair value reserve

1,585

1,585

Expected credit loss

-

14,247

of which: amount eligible for Tier 2 capital subject to a maximum of 1.25% of credit risk weighted assets

-

8,978

of which: amount ineligible for Tier 2 capital

-

5,269

Profit for the period

6,035

6,035

Retained earnings brought forward

(6,538)

(6,538)

of which: Retained earnings as of 1 January 2023

(4,217)

(4,217)

of which: Zakah and donations approved

(420)

(420)

of which: Profit distribution on AT1 Capital

(1,901)

(1,901)

Equity Attributable to Parent's Shareholders

114,559

128,806

Subordinated Mudaraba (AT1)

25,000

25,000

Total Owners' Equity

139,559

153,806

TOTAL LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF INVESTMENT

ACCOUNTHOLDERS AND OWNERS' EQUITY

1,370,661

1,384,753

Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 30 June 2023

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

1.

Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus

118,192

2.

Retained earnings

7,758

3.

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

1,585

4.

Not applicable

-

5.

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1)

-

6.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

127,535

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

7.

Prudential valuation adjustments

-

8.

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

-

9.

Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

10.

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax

-

liability)

11.

Cash-flow hedge reserve

-

12.

Shortfall of provisions to expected losses

-

13.

Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 562 of Basel II framework)

-

14.

Not applicable

-

15.

Defined-benefit pension fund net assets

-

16.

Investments in own shares

-

17.

Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,

18.

net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10%

-

threshold)

19.

Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of

-

regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold)

20.

Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)

-

21.

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)

-

22.

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold

-

23.

of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

24.

of which: mortgage servicing rights

-

25.

of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

26.

CBB specific regulatory adjustments

-

27.

Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover

-

deductions

28.

Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1

-

29.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

127,535

Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 30 June 2023

Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

30.

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus

25,000

31.

of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

-

32.

of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

-

33.

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1

-

34.

Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

-

(amount allowed in group AT1)

35.

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

36.

Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

25,000

Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

37.

Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

38.

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,

39.

net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity

-

(amount above 10% threshold)

40.

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory

-

consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

41.

CBB specific regulatory adjustments

-

42.

Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions

-

43.

Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital

-

44.

Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

25,000

45.

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

152,535

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions

46.

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus

1,320

47.

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2

-

48.

Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third

-

parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2)

49.

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

50.

Provisions

8,978

51.

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments

10,298

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments

52.

Investments in own Tier 2 instruments

-

53.

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,

54.

net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity

-

(amount above the 10% threshold)

55.

Significant investments in the capital banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory

-

consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

56.

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

57.

Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital

-

58.

Tier 2 capital (T2)

10,298

59.

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

162,833

60.

Total risk weighted assets

837,775

Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 30 June 2023

Capital ratios and buffers

61.

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

15.22%

62.

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

18.21%

63.

Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

19.44%

64.

Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical

9%

buffer requirements plus D-SIB buffer requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

65.

of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.50%

66.

of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement

N/A

67.

of which: D-SIB buffer requirement

N/A

68.

Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

15.22%

National minima including CCB (where different from Basel III)

69.

CBB Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio

9.00%

70.

CBB Tier 1 minimum ratio

10.50%

71.

CBB total capital minimum ratio

12.50%

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

72.

Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials

-

73.

Significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

74.

Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

75.

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

-

Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2

76.

Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior to application of

14,247

cap)

77.

Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardized approach

8,978

78.

N/A

-

79.

N/A

-

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2019 and 1 Jan 2023)

80.

Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

NA

81.

Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

NA

82.

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

NA

83.

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

NA

84.

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

NA

85.

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

NA

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bahrain Islamic Bank BSC published this content on 06 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2023 11:11:01 UTC.