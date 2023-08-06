Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.
Composition of Capital and Liquidity Disclosures
As at 30 June 2023
Reconcilation of Published Financial Balance Sheet to Regulatory Reporting as at 30 June 2023
Statement of Financial
Statement of Financial
position as per
position as per
published financial
Regulatory Reporting
statements
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
BD'000
BD'000
Assets
Cash and balances with banks and Central Bank
60,224
60,224
Gross Placements with financial institutions
41,148
41,148
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)
(3,686)
(3,686)
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)
(3)
-
Net placements with financial institutions
37,459
37,462
Gross financing assets
666,273
666,273
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)
(21,081)
(21,081)
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)
(12,077)
-
Net financing assets
633,115
645,192
Gross investment securities
303,449
303,449
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)
(26,794)
(26,794)
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)
(148)
-
Net investment securities
276,507
276,655
Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek
313,402
313,402
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)
(1,617)
(1,617)
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)
(1,864)
-
Net Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek
309,921
311,785
Investment in associates
8,115
8,115
Investment in real estate
16,176
16,176
Property and equipment
13,679
13,679
Other assets
15,465
15,465
TOTAL ASSETS
1,370,661
1,384,753
Liabilities, Equity Of Investment Accountholders
And Owners' Equity
Liabilities
Placements from financial institutions
143,252
143,252
Placements from non-financial institutions and individuals
282,203
282,203
Financing from financial institutions
110,236
110,236
Customers' current accounts
208,386
208,386
Other liabilities
44,316
44,161
of which: Expected credit loss - Off balance sheet exposures (stage 3)
1,310
1,310
(stage 1 and stage 2)
155
-
of which: Other liabilities
42,851
42,851
Total Liabilities
788,393
788,238
Total Equity of Investment Accountholders
442,709
442,709
Owners' Equity
Share capital
106,406
106,406
Subordinated Mudaraba (AT1)
-
-
Treasury shares
(892)
(892)
Shares under employee share incentive scheme
(169)
(169)
Share premium
206
206
Statutory reserve
6,606
6,606
Real estate fair value reserve
1,320
1,320
Investment securities fair value reserve
1,585
1,585
Expected credit loss
-
14,247
of which: amount eligible for Tier 2 capital subject to a maximum of 1.25% of credit risk weighted assets
-
8,978
of which: amount ineligible for Tier 2 capital
-
5,269
Profit for the period
6,035
6,035
Retained earnings brought forward
(6,538)
(6,538)
of which: Retained earnings as of 1 January 2023
(4,217)
(4,217)
of which: Zakah and donations approved
(420)
(420)
of which: Profit distribution on AT1 Capital
(1,901)
(1,901)
Equity Attributable to Parent's Shareholders
114,559
128,806
Subordinated Mudaraba (AT1)
25,000
25,000
Total Owners' Equity
139,559
153,806
TOTAL LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF INVESTMENT
ACCOUNTHOLDERS AND OWNERS' EQUITY
1,370,661
1,384,753
Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 30 June 2023
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves
1.
Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus
118,192
2.
Retained earnings
7,758
3.
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
1,585
4.
Not applicable
-
5.
Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1)
-
6.
Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
127,535
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
7.
Prudential valuation adjustments
-
8.
Goodwill (net of related tax liability)
-
9.
Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
-
10.
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax
-
liability)
11.
Cash-flow hedge reserve
-
12.
Shortfall of provisions to expected losses
-
13.
Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 562 of Basel II framework)
-
14.
Not applicable
-
15.
Defined-benefit pension fund net assets
-
16.
Investments in own shares
-
17.
Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,
18.
net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10%
-
threshold)
19.
Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of
-
regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold)
20.
Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)
-
21.
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)
-
22.
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold
-
23.
of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials
-
24.
of which: mortgage servicing rights
-
25.
of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
-
26.
CBB specific regulatory adjustments
-
27.
Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover
-
deductions
28.
Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1
-
29.
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
127,535
Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 30 June 2023
Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments
30.
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus
25,000
31.
of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
-
32.
of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
-
33.
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1
-
34.
Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
-
(amount allowed in group AT1)
35.
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
-
36.
Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
25,000
Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
37.
Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
38.
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,
39.
net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity
-
(amount above 10% threshold)
40.
Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory
-
consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
41.
CBB specific regulatory adjustments
-
42.
Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions
-
43.
Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital
-
44.
Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)
25,000
45.
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
152,535
Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions
46.
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus
1,320
47.
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2
-
48.
Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third
-
parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2)
49.
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
-
50.
Provisions
8,978
51.
Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments
10,298
Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments
52.
Investments in own Tier 2 instruments
-
53.
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,
54.
net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity
-
(amount above the 10% threshold)
55.
Significant investments in the capital banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory
-
consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
56.
National specific regulatory adjustments
-
57.
Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital
-
58.
Tier 2 capital (T2)
10,298
59.
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)
162,833
60.
Total risk weighted assets
837,775
Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 30 June 2023
Capital ratios and buffers
61.
Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
15.22%
62.
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
18.21%
63.
Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
19.44%
64.
Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical
9%
buffer requirements plus D-SIB buffer requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
65.
of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
2.50%
66.
of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement
N/A
67.
of which: D-SIB buffer requirement
N/A
68.
Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
15.22%
National minima including CCB (where different from Basel III)
69.
CBB Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio
9.00%
70.
CBB Tier 1 minimum ratio
10.50%
71.
CBB total capital minimum ratio
12.50%
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
72.
Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials
-
73.
Significant investments in the common stock of financials
-
74.
Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
-
75.
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
-
Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2
76.
Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior to application of
14,247
cap)
77.
Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardized approach
8,978
78.
N/A
-
79.
N/A
-
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2019 and 1 Jan 2023)
80.
Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
NA
81.
Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
NA
82.
Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
NA
83.
Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
NA
84.
Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
NA
85.
Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
NA
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bahrain Islamic Bank BSC published this content on 06 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2023 11:11:01 UTC.