Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : Composition of Capital and Liquidity Disclosures – 31 December 2022

Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 31 December 2022

Capital ratios and buffers

61. Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets) 15.27%

62. Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets) 18.29%

63. Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets) 19.52%

64. Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical 9%

buffer requirements plus D-SIB buffer requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

65. of which: capital conservation buffer requirement 2.50%

66. of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement N/A

67. of which: D-SIB buffer requirement N/A

68. Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk weighted assets) 15.27%

National minima including CCB (where different from Basel III)

69. CBB Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio 9.00%

70. CBB Tier 1 minimum ratio 10.50%

71. CBB total capital minimum ratio 12.50%

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

72. Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials -

73. Significant investments in the common stock of financials -

74. Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability) -

75. Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability) -

Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2

76. Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior to application of 16,685

cap)

77. Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardized approach 8,894

78. N/A -

79. N/A -

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2019 and 1 Jan 2023)

80. Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements NA

81. Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) NA

82. Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements NA

83. Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities) NA

84. Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements NA