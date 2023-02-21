Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bahrain
  Bahrain Bourse
  Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.
  News
  7. Summary
    BISB   BH0004648950

BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.

(BISB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2023-01-31
0.0770 BHD   -1.28%
01/11Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Announces Board Changes
CI
2022Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : BisB Launches Tejoori Activation at City Centre Bahrain
PU
2022Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Announces Resignation of Khaled Waheeb Alnaser as Chief Internal Audit Officer, Effective 15 December 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : Composition of Capital and Liquidity Disclosures – 31 December 2022

02/21/2023 | 09:20am EST
Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.

Composition of Capital and Liquidity Disclosures

As at 31 December 2022

Reconcilation of Published Financial Balance Sheet to Regulatory Reporting as at 31 December 2022

Statement of Financial

Statement of Financial

position as per

position as per

published financial

Regulatory Reporting

statements

Q4 2022

Q4 2022

BD'000

BD'000

Assets

Cash and balances with banks and Central Bank

70,037

70,037

Gross Placements with financial institutions

73,446

73,446

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)

(3,686)

(3,686)

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)

(5)

-

Net placements with financial institutions

69,755

69,760

Gross financing assets

659,232

659,232

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)

(24,957)

(24,957)

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)

(14,252)

-

Net financing assets

620,023

634,275

Gross investment securities

285,963

285,963

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)

(26,805)

(26,805)

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)

(129)

-

Net investment securities

259,029

259,158

Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek

293,206

293,206

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)

(1,213)

(1,213)

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)

(2,007)

-

Net Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek

289,986

291,993

Investment in associates

8,832

8,832

Investment in real estate

13,661

13,661

Property and equipment

14,019

14,019

Other assets

16,475

16,494

TOTAL ASSETS

1,361,817

1,378,229

Liabilities, Equity Of Investment Accountholders

And Owners' Equity

Liabilities

Placements from financial institutions

152,404

152,404

Placements from non-financial institutions and individuals

245,442

245,442

Financing from financial institutions

110,113

110,113

Customers' current accounts

231,078

231,078

Other liabilities

36,621

36,349

of which: Expected credit loss - Off balance sheet exposures (stage 3)

1,310

1,310

(stage 1 and stage 2)

272

-

of which: Other liabilities

35,039

35,039

Total Liabilities

775,658

775,386

Total Equity of Investment Accountholders

450,408

450,408

Owners' Equity

Share capital

106,406

106,406

Subordinated Mudaraba (AT1)

-

-

Treasury shares

(892)

(892)

Shares under employee share incentive scheme

(293)

(293)

Share premium

206

206

Statutory reserve

6,606

6,606

Real estate fair value reserve

1,320

1,320

Investment securities fair value reserve

1,615

1,615

Expected credit loss

-

16,684

of which: amount eligible for Tier 2 capital subject to a maximum of 1.25% of credit risk weighted assets

-

8,894

of which: amount ineligible for Tier 2 capital

-

7,790

Profit for the year

12,568

12,568

Retained earnings brought forward

(16,785)

(16,785)

of which: Retained earnings as of 1 January 2022

(13,343)

(13,343)

of which: Zakah and donations approved

(488)

(488)

of which: Profit distribution on AT1 Capital

(1,901)

(1,901)

of which: Share of reserve of investment in associate

204

204

of which: Transfer to statutory reserve

(1,257)

(1,257)

Equity Attributable to Parent's Shareholders

110,751

127,435

Subordinated Mudaraba (AT1)

25,000

25,000

Total Owners' Equity

135,751

152,435

TOTAL LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF INVESTMENT

ACCOUNTHOLDERS AND OWNERS' EQUITY

1,361,817

1,378,229

Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 31 December 2022

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

1.

Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus

124,601

2.

Retained earnings

370

3.

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

1,615

4.

Not applicable

-

5.

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1)

-

6.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

126,586

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

7.

Prudential valuation adjustments

-

8.

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

-

9.

Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

10.

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax

-

liability)

11.

Cash-flow hedge reserve

-

12.

Shortfall of provisions to expected losses

-

13.

Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 562 of Basel II framework)

-

14.

Not applicable

-

15.

Defined-benefit pension fund net assets

-

16.

Investments in own shares

-

17.

Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,

18.

net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10%

-

threshold)

19.

Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of

-

regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold)

20.

Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)

-

21.

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)

-

22.

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold

-

23.

of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

24.

of which: mortgage servicing rights

-

25.

of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

26.

CBB specific regulatory adjustments

-

27.

Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover

-

deductions

28.

Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1

-

29.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

126,586

Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 31 December 2022

Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

30.

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus

25,000

31.

of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

-

32.

of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

-

33.

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1

-

34.

Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

-

(amount allowed in group AT1)

35.

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

36.

Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

25,000

Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

37.

Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

38.

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,

39.

net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity

-

(amount above 10% threshold)

40.

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory

-

consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

41.

CBB specific regulatory adjustments

-

42.

Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions

-

43.

Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital

-

44.

Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

25,000

45.

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

151,586

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions

46.

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus

1,320

47.

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2

-

48.

Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third

-

parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2)

49.

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

50.

Provisions

8,894

51.

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments

10,214

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments

52.

Investments in own Tier 2 instruments

-

53.

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,

54.

net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity

-

(amount above the 10% threshold)

55.

Significant investments in the capital banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory

-

consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

56.

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

57.

Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital

-

58.

Tier 2 capital (T2)

10,214

59.

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

161,800

60.

Total risk weighted assets

828,981

Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 31 December 2022

Capital ratios and buffers

61.

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

15.27%

62.

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

18.29%

63.

Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

19.52%

64.

Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical

9%

buffer requirements plus D-SIB buffer requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

65.

of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.50%

66.

of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement

N/A

67.

of which: D-SIB buffer requirement

N/A

68.

Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

15.27%

National minima including CCB (where different from Basel III)

69.

CBB Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio

9.00%

70.

CBB Tier 1 minimum ratio

10.50%

71.

CBB total capital minimum ratio

12.50%

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

72.

Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials

-

73.

Significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

74.

Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

75.

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

-

Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2

76.

Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior to application of

16,685

cap)

77.

Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardized approach

8,894

78.

N/A

-

79.

N/A

-

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2019 and 1 Jan 2023)

80.

Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

NA

81.

Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

NA

82.

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

NA

83.

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

NA

84.

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

NA

85.

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

NA

Disclaimer

Bahrain Islamic Bank BSC published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 14:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 28,7 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net income 2021 6,13 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2021 296 M 786 M 786 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 81,5 M 216 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2020 40,1x
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yaser Abduljalil Ali Al-Sharifi Chief Executive Officer
Ameer Abdul Ghani Dairi Chief Financial Officer
Essam Abdulla Yousif Fakhro Non-Executive Chairman
Afnan Ahmed Saleh Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer
Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Jassim Independent Non-Executive Director
