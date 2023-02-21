Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : Composition of Capital and Liquidity Disclosures – 31 December 2022
Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.
Composition of Capital and Liquidity Disclosures
As at 31 December 2022
Reconcilation of Published Financial Balance Sheet to Regulatory Reporting as at 31 December 2022
Statement of Financial
Statement of Financial
position as per
position as per
published financial
Regulatory Reporting
statements
Q4 2022
Q4 2022
BD'000
BD'000
Assets
Cash and balances with banks and Central Bank
70,037
70,037
Gross Placements with financial institutions
73,446
73,446
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)
(3,686)
(3,686)
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)
(5)
-
Net placements with financial institutions
69,755
69,760
Gross financing assets
659,232
659,232
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)
(24,957)
(24,957)
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)
(14,252)
-
Net financing assets
620,023
634,275
Gross investment securities
285,963
285,963
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)
(26,805)
(26,805)
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)
(129)
-
Net investment securities
259,029
259,158
Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek
293,206
293,206
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)
(1,213)
(1,213)
Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)
(2,007)
-
Net Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek
289,986
291,993
Investment in associates
8,832
8,832
Investment in real estate
13,661
13,661
Property and equipment
14,019
14,019
Other assets
16,475
16,494
TOTAL ASSETS
1,361,817
1,378,229
Liabilities, Equity Of Investment Accountholders
And Owners' Equity
Liabilities
Placements from financial institutions
152,404
152,404
Placements from non-financial institutions and individuals
245,442
245,442
Financing from financial institutions
110,113
110,113
Customers' current accounts
231,078
231,078
Other liabilities
36,621
36,349
of which: Expected credit loss - Off balance sheet exposures (stage 3)
1,310
1,310
(stage 1 and stage 2)
272
-
of which: Other liabilities
35,039
35,039
Total Liabilities
775,658
775,386
Total Equity of Investment Accountholders
450,408
450,408
Owners' Equity
Share capital
106,406
106,406
Subordinated Mudaraba (AT1)
-
-
Treasury shares
(892)
(892)
Shares under employee share incentive scheme
(293)
(293)
Share premium
206
206
Statutory reserve
6,606
6,606
Real estate fair value reserve
1,320
1,320
Investment securities fair value reserve
1,615
1,615
Expected credit loss
-
16,684
of which: amount eligible for Tier 2 capital subject to a maximum of 1.25% of credit risk weighted assets
-
8,894
of which: amount ineligible for Tier 2 capital
-
7,790
Profit for the year
12,568
12,568
Retained earnings brought forward
(16,785)
(16,785)
of which: Retained earnings as of 1 January 2022
(13,343)
(13,343)
of which: Zakah and donations approved
(488)
(488)
of which: Profit distribution on AT1 Capital
(1,901)
(1,901)
of which: Share of reserve of investment in associate
204
204
of which: Transfer to statutory reserve
(1,257)
(1,257)
Equity Attributable to Parent's Shareholders
110,751
127,435
Subordinated Mudaraba (AT1)
25,000
25,000
Total Owners' Equity
135,751
152,435
TOTAL LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF INVESTMENT
ACCOUNTHOLDERS AND OWNERS' EQUITY
1,361,817
1,378,229
Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 31 December 2022
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves
1.
Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus
124,601
2.
Retained earnings
370
3.
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
1,615
4.
Not applicable
-
5.
Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1)
-
6.
Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
126,586
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
7.
Prudential valuation adjustments
-
8.
Goodwill (net of related tax liability)
-
9.
Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
-
10.
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax
-
liability)
11.
Cash-flow hedge reserve
-
12.
Shortfall of provisions to expected losses
-
13.
Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 562 of Basel II framework)
-
14.
Not applicable
-
15.
Defined-benefit pension fund net assets
-
16.
Investments in own shares
-
17.
Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,
18.
net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10%
-
threshold)
19.
Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of
-
regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold)
20.
Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)
-
21.
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)
-
22.
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold
-
23.
of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials
-
24.
of which: mortgage servicing rights
-
25.
of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
-
26.
CBB specific regulatory adjustments
-
27.
Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover
-
deductions
28.
Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1
-
29.
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
126,586
Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 31 December 2022
Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments
30.
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus
25,000
31.
of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
-
32.
of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
-
33.
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1
-
34.
Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties
-
(amount allowed in group AT1)
35.
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
-
36.
Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
25,000
Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
37.
Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
38.
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,
39.
net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity
-
(amount above 10% threshold)
40.
Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory
-
consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
41.
CBB specific regulatory adjustments
-
42.
Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions
-
43.
Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital
-
44.
Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)
25,000
45.
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
151,586
Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions
46.
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus
1,320
47.
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2
-
48.
Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third
-
parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2)
49.
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
-
50.
Provisions
8,894
51.
Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments
10,214
Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments
52.
Investments in own Tier 2 instruments
-
53.
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments
-
Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,
54.
net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity
-
(amount above the 10% threshold)
55.
Significant investments in the capital banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory
-
consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
56.
National specific regulatory adjustments
-
57.
Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital
-
58.
Tier 2 capital (T2)
10,214
59.
Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)
161,800
60.
Total risk weighted assets
828,981
Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 31 December 2022
Capital ratios and buffers
61.
Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
15.27%
62.
Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
18.29%
63.
Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
19.52%
64.
Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical
9%
buffer requirements plus D-SIB buffer requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
65.
of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
2.50%
66.
of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement
N/A
67.
of which: D-SIB buffer requirement
N/A
68.
Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)
15.27%
National minima including CCB (where different from Basel III)
69.
CBB Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio
9.00%
70.
CBB Tier 1 minimum ratio
10.50%
71.
CBB total capital minimum ratio
12.50%
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)
72.
Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials
-
73.
Significant investments in the common stock of financials
-
74.
Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
-
75.
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
-
Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2
76.
Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior to application of
16,685
cap)
77.
Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardized approach
8,894
78.
N/A
-
79.
N/A
-
Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2019 and 1 Jan 2023)
80.
Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
NA
81.
Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
NA
82.
Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
NA
83.
Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
NA
84.
Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements
NA
85.
Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)
NA
