    BISB   BH0004648950

BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.

(BISB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  2023-05-03
0.0820 BHD    0.00%
09:11aBahrain Islamic Bank B S C : Composition of Capital and Liquidity Disclosures – 31 March 2023
PU
05/03Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/02Fatema Alalawi Bahrain Islamic Bank Appoints Alalawi as Chief of Retail Banking
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : Composition of Capital and Liquidity Disclosures – 31 March 2023

05/07/2023 | 09:11am EDT
Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.

Composition of Capital and Liquidity Disclosures

As at 31 March 2023

Reconcilation of Published Financial Balance Sheet to Regulatory Reporting as at 31 March 2023

Statement of Financial

Statement of Financial

position as per

position as per

published financial

Regulatory Reporting

statements

Q1 2023

Q1 2023

BD'000

BD'000

Assets

Cash and balances with banks and Central Bank

58,858

58,858

Gross Placements with financial institutions

69,612

69,612

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)

(3,686)

(3,686)

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)

(6)

-

Net placements with financial institutions

65,920

65,926

Gross financing assets

647,629

647,629

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)

(18,324)

(18,324)

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)

(13,913)

-

Net financing assets

615,392

629,305

Gross investment securities

286,612

286,612

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)

(26,801)

(26,801)

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)

(119)

-

Net investment securities

259,692

259,811

Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek

316,685

316,685

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 3)

(1,545)

(1,545)

Less: Expected credit loss (stage 1 and stage 2)

(1,932)

-

Net Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek

313,208

315,140

Investment in associates

8,960

8,960

Investment in real estate

13,661

13,661

Property and equipment

13,824

13,824

Other assets

16,250

16,250

TOTAL ASSETS

1,365,765

1,381,735

Liabilities, Equity Of Investment Accountholders

And Owners' Equity

Liabilities

Placements from financial institutions

164,745

164,745

Placements from non-financial institutions and individuals

298,615

298,615

Financing from financial institutions

108,752

108,752

Customers' current accounts

200,034

200,034

Other liabilities

36,370

36,277

of which: Expected credit loss - Off balance sheet exposures (stage 3)

1,310

1,310

(stage 1 and stage 2)

93

-

of which: Other liabilities

34,967

34,967

Total Liabilities

808,516

808,423

Total Equity of Investment Accountholders

418,771

418,771

Owners' Equity

Share capital

106,406

106,406

Subordinated Mudaraba (AT1)

-

-

Treasury shares

(892)

(892)

Shares under employee share incentive scheme

(169)

(169)

Share premium

206

206

Statutory reserve

6,606

6,606

Real estate fair value reserve

1,320

1,320

Investment securities fair value reserve

1,635

1,635

Expected credit loss

-

16,063

of which: amount eligible for Tier 2 capital subject to a maximum of 1.25% of credit risk weighted assets

-

9,108

of which: amount ineligible for Tier 2 capital

-

6,955

Profit for the year

3,003

3,003

Retained earnings brought forward

(4,637)

(4,637)

of which: Retained earnings as of 1 January 2023

(4,217)

(4,217)

of which: Zakah and donations approved

(420)

(420)

of which: Profit distribution on AT1 Capital

-

-

of which: Share of reserve of investment in associate

-

-

of which: Transfer to statutory reserve

-

-

Equity Attributable to Parent's Shareholders

113,478

129,541

Subordinated Mudaraba (AT1)

25,000

25,000

Total Owners' Equity

138,478

154,541

TOTAL LIABILITIES, EQUITY OF INVESTMENT

ACCOUNTHOLDERS AND OWNERS' EQUITY

1,365,765

1,381,735

Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 31 March 2023

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

1.

Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus related stock surplus

115,160

2.

Retained earnings

11,088

3.

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

1,635

4.

Not applicable

-

5.

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group CET1)

-

6.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

127,883

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

7.

Prudential valuation adjustments

-

8.

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

-

9.

Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

10.

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary differences (net of related tax

-

liability)

11.

Cash-flow hedge reserve

-

12.

Shortfall of provisions to expected losses

-

13.

Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 562 of Basel II framework)

-

14.

Not applicable

-

15.

Defined-benefit pension fund net assets

-

16.

Investments in own shares

-

17.

Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,

18.

net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10%

-

threshold)

19.

Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of

-

regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount above 10% threshold)

20.

Mortgage servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)

-

21.

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of related tax liability)

-

22.

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold

-

23.

of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

24.

of which: mortgage servicing rights

-

25.

of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

26.

CBB specific regulatory adjustments

-

27.

Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 to cover

-

deductions

28.

Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1

-

29.

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

127,883

Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 31 March 2023

Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

30.

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus

25,000

31.

of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards

-

32.

of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards

-

33.

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1

-

34.

Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties

-

(amount allowed in group AT1)

35.

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

36.

Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

25,000

Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

37.

Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

38.

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,

39.

net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity

-

(amount above 10% threshold)

40.

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory

-

consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

41.

CBB specific regulatory adjustments

-

42.

Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions

-

43.

Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital

-

44.

Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

25,000

45.

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

152,883

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions

46.

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus

1,320

47.

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2

-

48.

Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by subsidiaries and held by third

-

parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2)

49.

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

50.

Provisions

9,108

51.

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments

10,428

Tier 2 capital: regulatory adjustments

52.

Investments in own Tier 2 instruments

-

53.

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments

-

Investments in the capital of banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation,

54.

net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity

-

(amount above the 10% threshold)

55.

Significant investments in the capital banking, financial and insurance entities that are outside the scope of regulatory

-

consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

56.

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

57.

Total regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital

-

58.

Tier 2 capital (T2)

10,428

59.

Total capital (TC = T1 + T2)

163,311

60.

Total risk weighted assets

847,482

Composition of Capital Common Disclosure Template as at 31 March 2023

Capital ratios and buffers

61.

Common Equity Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

15.09%

62.

Tier 1 (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

18.04%

63.

Total capital (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

19.27%

64.

Institution specific buffer requirement (minimum CET1 requirement plus capital conservation buffer plus countercyclical

9%

buffer requirements plus D-SIB buffer requirement, expressed as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

65.

of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.50%

66.

of which: bank specific countercyclical buffer requirement

N/A

67.

of which: D-SIB buffer requirement

N/A

68.

Common Equity Tier 1 available to meet buffers (as a percentage of risk weighted assets)

15.09%

National minima including CCB (where different from Basel III)

69.

CBB Common Equity Tier 1 minimum ratio

9.00%

70.

CBB Tier 1 minimum ratio

10.50%

71.

CBB total capital minimum ratio

12.50%

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (before risk weighting)

72.

Non-significant investments in the capital of other financials

-

73.

Significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

74.

Mortgage servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

75.

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

-

Applicable caps on the inclusion of provisions in Tier 2

76.

Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior to application of

16,062

cap)

77.

Cap on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under standardized approach

9,108

78.

N/A

-

79.

N/A

-

Capital instruments subject to phase-out arrangements (only applicable between 1 Jan 2019 and 1 Jan 2023)

80.

Current cap on CET1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

NA

81.

Amount excluded from CET1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

NA

82.

Current cap on AT1 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

NA

83.

Amount excluded from AT1 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

NA

84.

Current cap on T2 instruments subject to phase out arrangements

NA

85.

Amount excluded from T2 due to cap (excess over cap after redemptions and maturities)

NA

Disclaimer

Bahrain Islamic Bank BSC published this content on 07 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2023 13:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 40,8 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 12,6 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2022 407 M 1 079 M 1 079 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,60x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 86,8 M 230 M 230 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
