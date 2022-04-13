Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BISB   BH0004648950

BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.

(BISB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bahrain Bourse  -  04-03
0.0850 BHD   +6.25%
06:06aBAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : The Rise of the Invisible Bank
PU
04/03Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Appoints Naeema Hasan Taheri as Chief Compliance Officer
CI
03/28Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Appoints Saqer Abdulmohsin AlSijari to Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bahrain Islamic Bank B S C : The Rise of the Invisible Bank

04/13/2022 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frictionless Connectivity is the Future of Corporate Banking

By Jawad Humaidan, Acting Chief of Corporate & Institutional Banking, BisB

At the heart of every progressive company lies the inherent knowledge that in order to survive in today's day and age, continual improvement must go beyond products and services offered, which are continually revamped in order to keep pace with technological advancements and evolving needs of clientele. Moreover, strategic discussions ought to happen at each and every level of departments, not merely the executive level, in order to ensure teams are working with creativity, out-of-the box thinking, and most importantly - swift proactivity.

The ongoing pandemic has further catalyzed the evolution of industries, spurred by a rapid, almost overnight shift of clients' expectations and operating models, where companies were forced to reinvent the wheel to merely keep up. Across industries around the world, the financial industry being no exception, organisations have come to the realization that traditional corporate models no longer fit in the face of the new normal.

Ultimately, almost every customer touchpoint today has been digitized, with everything under the sun - from clothes, to meals and groceries, all the way to pharmaceuticals - all a single click away, and delivered right to your doorstep. Increasingly, traditional stores have become 'invisible', replaced with seamless digital experiences. Naturally, clients have come to expect the same hassle-free experience for financial services.

In the past two years, the banking and financial sector as a whole has been quick to react, showing flexibility and agility in shifting to a more tech-oriented, multichannel platform approach; in order to maintain client relationships. It is safe to say that currently, retail banking is at its prime, with endless new mobile applications being launched every day, enabling clients to benefit from a multitude of services, empowering them to conduct daily transactions from anywhere, and the flexibility of automating transactions entirely, in the likes of scheduled bill payments or savings.

Corporate banking, on the other hand, tends to linger slightly behind. This lag is not due to a lack of ambition, but in light of several realities. For one, there is fierce competition in the form of a constant flow of newcomers alongside established fintech players and tech giants, which are not constrained by the same regulations or large-scale operational frameworks of conventional banks. Beyond this, the world of corporate banking often involves dealing with large-sum investments, and more often than not, many clients still prefer the comfort of face-to-face interactions. Beyond this, the requirements of corporate banking customers are far more complex in nature, and more often than not, they pose a heightened exposure to risk, and require more advanced levels of security and corporate governance measures.

At BisB, we pride ourselves on pushing the boundaries of innovation with our tech-driven mindset and ethos of simplifying money matters for our clients. Consistently, we have launched user-friendly digital solutions, in the likes of BisB Corporate Digital, a fully bi-lingual end-to-end digital service that allows both individual establishments and Sijili customers to open a corporate account using advanced facial recognition technology directly from the mobile app within a matter of minutes. Through the seamless application, the service provides the ultimate level of convenience completely eliminating the need for corporate customers to visit branches in person. We also have plans to expand our digital onboarding system to accommodate other types of companies during the course of this year. Yet, these services are only the beginning, we still have a long way to go as banks.

Now more than ever, especially in the wake of the ongoing pandemic, the time has come for the corporate banking sector to take digitization to the next level and radically elevate traditional financial services. This requires the increased adoption of intelligent solutions that constructively utilize the power of AI and advanced technology to provide digital software that can easily be altered and refined based on clients' needs. Throughout this journey, the onus lies on us as providers of these services to thoroughly familiarize our clients with how to use these new solutions and services, especially with regards to the generations that are not as comfortable with technology.

In order to truly emerge as pioneers going forward, banks need to maintain a more solution-oriented mindset, always challenging the status-quo, molding services to be more personalized, and more seamless, in order to earn their clients' trust and loyalty in the long-term.

Disclaimer

Bahrain Islamic Bank BSC published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 10:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.
06:06aBAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : The Rise of the Invisible Bank
PU
04/03Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Appoints Naeema Hasan Taheri as Chief Compliance Officer
CI
03/28Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Appoints Saqer Abdulmohsin AlSijari to Board of Directors
CI
03/28BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Holds its Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings f..
PU
03/21BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : Annual Financial & Sustainability Report 2021
PU
03/01BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : 3rd annual islamic finance innovation day (ifid) brings toget..
PU
02/15Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
02/10BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Organizes its Sports Day Activation for its Employees
PU
2021BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Contributes to the Development of Vital Sectors in the K..
PU
2021BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Congratulates Eman AlBinghadeer for Her Nomination in th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28,7 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net income 2021 6,13 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2021 296 M 786 M 786 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89,9 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2020 40,1x
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hassan Amin Jarrar Chief Executive Officer
Ameer Abdul Ghani Dairi Chief Financial Officer
Essam Abdulla Yousif Fakhro Non-Executive Chairman
Mohammed Ayada Mattar Head-Compliance
Afnan Ahmed Saleh Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.3.66%239
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%166 177
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.83%80 853
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.85%66 951
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)18.97%60 942
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.33%57 281