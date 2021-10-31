BisB Launches a “Think Pink” Campaign for its Employees

In support of Breast Cancer International Awareness Month, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) employee's attended a number of awareness sessions, engagement activities and health initiatives over the course of several weeks.

In solidarity with the cause, BisB showcased supportive Illustration symbols on its digital screens across the Bank's financial malls, throughout the month of October. In addition, to further generate awareness in the community, the Bank posted several awareness videos which were posted on its Social Media Channels, led by Dr. Amal AlRayes, General Surgical Oncologist and Breast Surgeon and member of the Gulf Committee for Cancer Control, who shed light on a variety of pertinent topics regarding Breast Cancer, ranging from the importance of regular check-ups and early detection, to clarifying common medical misconceptions and the development of breast surgery in the Kingdom.

The Bank also offered free healthcare services to all its female employees as part of its 'Think Pink' campaign, organized by Protection Insurance Services, in partnership with Al Kindi Hospital, where alongside the complimentary breast cancer screenings, in the form of ultrasounds and mammogram checks.