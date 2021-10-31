Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bahrain
  4. Bahrain Bourse
  5. Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BISB   BH0004648950

BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.

(BISB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BisB Launches a “Think Pink” Campaign for its Employees

10/31/2021 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In support of Breast Cancer International Awareness Month, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) employee's attended a number of awareness sessions, engagement activities and health initiatives over the course of several weeks.

In solidarity with the cause, BisB showcased supportive Illustration symbols on its digital screens across the Bank's financial malls, throughout the month of October. In addition, to further generate awareness in the community, the Bank posted several awareness videos which were posted on its Social Media Channels, led by Dr. Amal AlRayes, General Surgical Oncologist and Breast Surgeon and member of the Gulf Committee for Cancer Control, who shed light on a variety of pertinent topics regarding Breast Cancer, ranging from the importance of regular check-ups and early detection, to clarifying common medical misconceptions and the development of breast surgery in the Kingdom.

The Bank also offered free healthcare services to all its female employees as part of its 'Think Pink' campaign, organized by Protection Insurance Services, in partnership with Al Kindi Hospital, where alongside the complimentary breast cancer screenings, in the form of ultrasounds and mammogram checks.

Disclaimer

Bahrain Islamic Bank BSC published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 07:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.
03:27aBisB Launches a “Think Pink” Campaign for its Employees
PU
10/24BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Outlines a Three-Year Sustainability Roadmap
PU
10/17BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Ushers in Apple Pay for its Customers Enabling Easy, Sec..
PU
10/12BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Emerges as a Golden Sponsor of AAOIFI's 19th Annual Shar..
PU
10/07Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Announces Resignation of Dalal Ahmed Abdulla Alqais as Chie..
CI
10/03BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : The CEO of BisB Joins a Virtual Panel entitled ‘Strateg..
PU
09/28BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B S C : BisB Succeeds in Rectifying Technical Issue in Less Than 12 H..
PU
08/25Kyuden International Corporation acquired 19.8% stake in Al Dur Power & Water Company f..
CI
08/16Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Announces Resignation of Osama Ali Hasan Nasr as Chief Info..
CI
08/03Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,8 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
Net income 2020 -12,6 M -33,3 M -33,3 M
Net Debt 2020 340 M 903 M 903 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83,6 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
EV / Sales 2020 40,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,5%
Chart BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hassan Amin Jarrar Chief Executive Officer
Ameer Abdul Ghani Dairi Chief Financial Officer
Essam Abdulla Yousif Fakhro Chairman
Eman Ali Abdulla Head-Central Operations
Mohammed Ayada Mattar Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK B.S.C.-11.24%222
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%156 998
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.22%75 703
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK10.41%64 784
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.0.83%59 077
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.96%58 960