Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company B.S.C. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net income was BHD 1.18 million compared to BHD 0.966 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.008 compared to BHD 0.006 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.008 compared to BHD 0.006 a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was BHD 3.96 million compared to BHD 4.52 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.027 compared to BHD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.027 compared to BHD 0.03 a year ago.
Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Company B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 11, 2023 at 10:44 pm EST
