Bahrain National Holding Company B.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Bahrain National Holding Company B.S.C. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was BHD 2.42 million compared to BHD 1.66 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.02 compared to BHD 0.014 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.02 compared to BHD 0.014 a year ago.

For the six months, net income was BHD 4.16 million compared to BHD 8.29 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.035 compared to BHD 0.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was BHD 0.035 compared to BHD 0.07 a year ago.