BAIC Motor : NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS OF THE FOURTH SESSION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1958)

NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS OF THE FOURTH SESSION

OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated February 4, 2021 in relation to, amongst others, nomination of the Director candidates of the fourth session of the Board. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used wherein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the announcement of the Company dated February 4, 2021.

The Board hereby further nominates the Director candidates of the fourth session of the Board as follows:

Mr. Hubertus Troska Non-executive Director Mr. Harald Emil Wilhelm Non-executive Director Mr. Jin Wei Non-executive Director Mr. Sun Li Non-executive Director

The above list of the Director candidates will be proposed at the 2021 First EGM for voting. The terms of the Directors of the fourth session of the Board shall be three years with effect from the date of approval at the 2021 First EGM.

The biographies of the above Director candidates and further details related to their appointments are set out in Appendix to this announcement.

If the appointment of the above Director candidates is approved at the 2021 First EGM, the Company will enter into a service contract with each of them as soon as possible after their terms of office come into effect. Upon being appointed, the above Director candidates will not receive any remuneration from the Company for their directorships.

Save as disclosed above, each of the Director candidates confirmed that (1) he/she does not hold any other positions in the Company or any of its subsidiaries and also has not served as a director nor a supervisor in any other listed companies in the past three years; (2) he/she does not have any relationship with any other Directors, Supervisors, senior management or substantial or controlling Shareholders of the Company or any of its subsidiaries; and (3) he/she does not have any interest in any shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as at the date of this announcement.

Save as disclosed above, each of the Director candidates confirmed that there is no other information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules, and there are no other matters concerning the appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

By order of the Board BAIC Motor Corporation Limited

Wang Jianhui

Secretary to the Board and Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC, March 9, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Jiang Deyi, as Chairman of the Board and non-executive Director; Mr. Liao Zhenbo, Mr. Chen Hongliang, Ms. Shang Yuanxian, Mr. Xie Wei, Mr. Qiu Yinfu, Mr. Hubertus Troska, Mr. Harald Emil Wilhelm, Mr. Jin Wei and Mr. Lei Hai, as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Ge Songlin, Mr. Wong Lung Tak Patrick, Mr. Bao Robert Xiaochen, Mr. Zhao Fuquan and Mr. Liu Kaixiang, as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only

APPENDIXj BIOGRAPHIES OF DIRECTOR CANDIDATES

Mr. Hubertus Troska, born in March 1960, German, holds an MBA degree. He is currently a non-executive Director of the Company and the vice chairman and director of Beijing Benz Automobile Co., Ltd. He has been a member of the management committee of Daimler AG since December 2012 until now, and has served as the chairman or board member of subsidiaries or joint ventures of Daimler AG in Greater China, responsible for Daimler AG's businesses in Greater China (including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan), which cover passenger cars, trucks, new energy vehicles and financial services.

Mr. Hubertus Troska has over 30 years of experience in the automobile industry. He has held a number of international management positions at Daimler AG. Before taking up posts in China, he led the product marketing of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Mercedes-Benz AMG GmbH and Mercedes-Benz Cars. He also held management positions in Daimler AG's branches in Turkey, the United States and Mexico.

Mr. Harald Emil Wilhelm, born in April 1966, German, holds an MBA degree. He is currently a non-executive Director of the Company. He has been a member of the management committee of Daimler AG since April 2019 until now, and has worked at Daimler AG responsible for the finance and control department and the financial services and mobility department since May 2019. Since April 2020, Mr. Harald Emil Wilhelm has also served as the chief financial officer of Mercedes-Benz AG.

Since working at German Aerospace GmbH, Mr. Harald Emil Wilhelm has so far possessed nearly 30 years of enterprise management experience. Since 2000, he has held various financial management positions at Airbus SE, and has served as the chief financial officer of Airbus SE and Airbus Commercial Aircraft since June 2012. Before joining in Airbus SE, Mr. Harald Emil Wilhelm acted as the vice president, mergers & acquisitions at Daimler-Benz Aerospace AG.

Mr. Jin Wei (ږਃ), born in September 1972, holds a master's degree in management. He currently serves as a non-executive Director of the Company, and concurrently the general manager of No.1 investment management department at Beijing State-owned Capital Operation and Management

Mr. Jin Wei has over 20 years of enterprise management experience. Since 1998, he has successively served as a staff member of Beijing Lingjing & Qianmen securities trading branches at China Cinda Trust and Investment Company (ʕ਷ڦ༺ڦৄҳ༟ʮ̡), the industry research director of Beijing Guofu Investment Management Company Limited (̏ԯ਷బҳ༟၍ଣϞࠢʮ ̡), the capital operation director of the investment banking department and the deputy manager of the planning and finance department at Beijing International Power Development and Investment Company (̏ԯ਷ყཥɢක೯ҳ༟ʮ̡), the deputy manager of the property right management department, the deputy director of the preparatory office at the asset management branch and the deputy general manager of the asset management branch of Beijing Energy Investment (Group) Company (̏ԯঐ๕ҳ༟€ණྠϞࠢʮ̡), the deputy general manager of the financing management department, the deputy general manager of the equity management department, and the deputy general manager and the general manager of No.1 investment management department at Beijing State-owned Capital Operation and Management Center.

Mr. Sun Li (࢑ɢ), born in August 1965, MBA, a senior economist, a full-time investment director of Beijing Energy Holding Co., Ltd.

Mr. Sun Li has more than 30 years' experience in business management. Since 1988, he successively served as a cadre of Economic Information Department of China Public Relations Association, a cadre of the News Department of the General Office of the Ministry of Water Resources, the senior staff member of the News Department, a principal staff member of the News Department, the deputy director of the News Department of the General Office, a cadre of the Office of Preparation for Water Resources Dispatch Building of the Ministry of Water Resources, the head of general manager office of Beijing International Power Development and Investment Corporation, the head of the office of board of directors, director of human resources department, party branch secretary, and head of the general manager office of Beijing Energy Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (̏ԯঐ๕ҳ༟€ණྠϞࠢʮ̡), the head of the general manager office, head of human resources department of Beijing Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (̏ԯঐ๕ණྠϞࠢப΂ ʮ̡), and the secretary of party committee and executive director of Beijing Yuanshen Energy

Saving Technology Co., Ltd. (̏ԯ๕ଉືঐҦஔϞࠢப΂ʮ̡).