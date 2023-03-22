Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Baidu, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9888   KYG070341048

BAIDU, INC.

(9888)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:59:59 2023-03-22 pm EDT
147.30 HKD   +0.34%
03/22Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/22Baidu's smart car business to test autonomous vehicles in Shanghai
RE
03/22Baidu : Supplemental Submission pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

03/22/2023 | 08:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023 (the "Form 20-F"). The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Department, Baidu, Inc., Baidu Campus, No. 10, Shangdi 10th Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, People's Republic of China.

The Company has also published an annual report (the "Hong Kong Annual Report") today pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx"). The Hong Kong Annual Report contains substantially the same information as set forth in the Form 20-F and can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com as well as the HKEx's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-inc-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301779333.html

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BAIDU, INC.
03/22Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
03/22Baidu's smart car business to test autonomous vehicles in Shanghai
RE
03/22Baidu : Supplemental Submission pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F - Form 6-K
PU
03/21Nvidia tweaks flagship H100 chip for export to China as H800
RE
03/21Nvidia tweaks flagship H100 chip for export to China as H800
RE
03/20Baidu's AI chatbot writes poems, stays quiet on Xi
RE
03/20Factbox-Ernie vs ChatGPT on global leaders
RE
03/20Bank-Sector Jitters Blunt Asian Stock Markets
MT
03/20Baidu's Ernie writes poems but says it has insufficient information on Xi, tests show
RE
03/20Baidu, Inc.(NasdaqGS:BIDU) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAIDU, INC.
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer