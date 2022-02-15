Log in
Baidu to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 1, 2022

02/15/2022 | 03:31am EST
BEIJING, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU; HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced that it will report its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 ended December 31, 2021, before the U.S. market opens on March 1, 2022. Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM on March 1, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on March 1, 2022, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email.

For pre-registration, please click: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7885275

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q4 and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "7885275".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until March 10, 2022:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Conference ID:

7885275

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on Nasdaq under "BIDU" and the HKEX under "9888." One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investors Relations
Baidu, Inc.
Tel: +86-10-5992-8888
Email: ir@baidu.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-1-2022-301482281.html

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
