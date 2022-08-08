Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Baidu, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9888   KYG070341048

BAIDU, INC.

(9888)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-08 am EDT
135.30 HKD   -1.81%
05:21aChina drafts rules on use of self-driving vehicles for public transport
RE
04:34aBaidu EV unit Jidu to deliver 800,000 'robot' cars in 2028
RE
12:08aBaidu Granted China's First-Ever Permits for Commercial Fully Driverless Ride-Hailing Services
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China drafts rules on use of self-driving vehicles for public transport

08/08/2022 | 05:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Safety driver sits on the passenger seat as the car with autonomous driving system by DeepRoute.ai, drives itself on a street in Shenzhen

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China should adopt autonomous vehicles in passenger transport with care, the country's Ministry of Transportation said in drafted rules to regulate the self-driving industry.

The ministry will encourage the use of autonomous vehicles as taxis in easily controlled scenarios in low traffic situations, according to a draft seeking public advice published on Monday.

"The management of transportation with autonomous driving vehicles should stick to the principles with safety as the top priority," the Ministry of Transportation said in the drafted rules.

China and U.S. are in a race to commercialize autonomous driving, from cutting-edge technologies in sensors and mapping to regulations balancing between development and safety.

U.S. states like Arizona have been allowing self-driving trucking companies to operate without human drivers, while California approved General Motor's robotaxi unit Cruise LLC in June to start charging passengers for its driverless rides.

In China, Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen have also allowed robotaxi operations by companies including Baidu and Pony.ai in restricted areas.

Baidu said on Monday it has obtained permits to operate the first fully driverless robotaxi services on open roads in two Chinese cities.

The search engine giant said the permits awarded by the southwestern municipality of Chongqing and the central city of Wuhan marked a "turning point" in China's policy-making towards autonomous driving.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 128 B 18 882 M 18 882 M
Net income 2022 7 884 M 1 166 M 1 166 M
Net cash 2022 131 B 19 346 M 19 346 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 322 B 47 623 M 47 623 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 45 500
Free-Float 77,1%
Managers and Directors
Yan Hong Li Chairman & President
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Shan Shan Cui Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-4.70%47 623
ALPHABET INC.-18.90%1 536 901
BAIDU, INC.-7.37%47 623
NAVER CORPORATION-29.46%30 607
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-33.13%24 700
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798