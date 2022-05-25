Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Baidu, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9888   KYG070341048

BAIDU, INC.

(9888)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/25 04:08:04 am EDT
115.50 HKD   -1.53%
04:45a'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits -SEC official
RE
05/23Arm China to Transfer Controlling Stake to Little-Known Entity
MT
05/23China’s Software Sector’s Profit Drop Eases in January-April
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits -SEC official

05/25/2022 | 04:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing

WASHINGTON/HONG KONG (Reuters) - "Significant issues remain" in reaching a deal with China over a long-running dispute around auditing compliance of China-based companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official said on Tuesday.

The SEC's international affairs chief, YJ Fischer, told an audience that the agency's accounting body, the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), would need to complete China audit inspections by Nov. 22 to meet a U.S. deadline that will require noncompliant Chinese companies to delist by early 2023.

Fischer added that Chinese authorities should consider delisting from U.S. exchanges a "subset of issuers" that it deems "too sensitive to comply" with U.S. rules.

"While there has certainly been progress in the discussions on audit inspections in China and Hong Kong, significant issues remain," said Fischer. "Even if an agreement is signed between the PCAOB and Chinese authorities, it will only be a first step," she said, since the United States would then need to commence on-the-ground inspections.

Responding to Fischer's speech, the Chinese securities regulator said on Wednesday the two countries remain in close communication, and are committed to reaching a cooperative arrangement in line with legal and regulatory requirements.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that negotiations were progressing smoothly overall, and it was inappropriate to disclose specific issues.

"We've always maintained that the audit inspection issue should be solved by cooperation on the basis of equality. Our attitude has always been positive and constructive," the regulator said.

In December, the SEC mandated that Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges must disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a government entity, and provide evidence of their auditing inspections.

Under the rule, which implements a law passed by Congress in 2020, more than 200 companies - including Alibaba, Baidu Inc and Weibo Corp - could be kicked off U.S. exchanges if they are not compliant by the beginning of 2023.

Unlike many countries, China has not allowed the accounting regulator to inspect Chinese company auditors due in part to national security concerns. U.S. regulators worry the lack of U.S. oversight is putting investors at risk.

Several media outlets including Reuters had previously reported that there had been progress on the talks. While Fischer confirmed that, she warned time was nevertheless "running out" to reach a workable deal before next year.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington and Xie Yu in Hong Kong; Editing by Michelle Price, Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

By Katanga Johnson and Xie Yu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -5.46% 82.47 Delayed Quote.-30.58%
BAIDU, INC. -1.53% 115.5 Delayed Quote.-18.88%
WEIBO CORPORATION -4.55% 20.56 Delayed Quote.-33.63%
All news about BAIDU, INC.
04:45a'Significant issues remain' in reaching deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits -S..
RE
05/23Arm China to Transfer Controlling Stake to Little-Known Entity
MT
05/23China’s Software Sector’s Profit Drop Eases in January-April
MT
05/20BAIDU : List of securities which has triggered the Market Surveillance Measures
PU
05/19Baidu's Chip Affiliate Kunlun Eyes $296 Million in New Funding Round
MT
05/18Baidu Affiliate Kunlun Reportedly Seeks to Raise $317 Million in New Funding Round
MT
05/18Chinese Vice Premier Hints at Easing of Tech Crackdown
MT
05/17China Vice Premier Liu soothes tech firms, supports overseas listings
RE
05/17Chinese internet stocks rise on signs of easing regulation
RE
05/17Chinese internet stocks rise on hopes of easing regulation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAIDU, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 132 B 19 781 M 19 781 M
Net income 2022 9 347 M 1 405 M 1 405 M
Net cash 2022 126 B 19 008 M 19 008 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 266 B 39 990 M 39 990 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 45 500
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 770,02 CNY
Average target price 1 340,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Shan Shan Cui Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-18.88%39 990
ALPHABET INC.-26.84%1 469 415
BAIDU, INC.-22.22%42 847
NAVER CORPORATION-29.72%32 918
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION-34.07%25 808
YANDEX N.V.-68.69%6 798