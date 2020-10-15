BIDU SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Baidu Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Baidu Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIDU) between April 8, 2016 and August 13, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) Baidu misrepresented the financial and business condition of iQIYI; (ii) iQIYI had inadequate controls; and (iii) as a result, Defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On April 7, 2020, during market hours, Wolfpack Research released a report detailing, among other things, how iQIYI had misled investors and failed to disclose pertinent information generally and in its Registration Statement, including: (i) iQIYI overstating its user numbers; (ii) iQIYI inflating its revenues; (iii) iQIYI inflating expenses and prices of assets to conceal its revenue inflation; and (iv) iQIYI misleading financial reporting creating the appearance of a cash generative company.

On this news, Baidu's ADSs fell $4.46 per ADS, or 4% to close at $97.33 per ADS on the next full trading day, April 8, 2020, damaging investors.

On August 13, 2020 after trading hours, iQIYI issued a press release entitled "iQIYI announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results" which announced that the SEC's Division of Enforcement was "seeking the production of certain financial and operational records dating from January 1, 2018, as well as documents related to certain acquisitions and investments that were identified in a report issued by short-seller firm Wolfpack Research in April 2020."

On this news, Baidu's ADSs fell $7.83 per ADS, or 6% to close at $116.74 per ADS on August 14, 2020 damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 19, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Baidu securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/baiduinc-bidu-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-291/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

