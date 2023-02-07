Advanced search
    US0567521085

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:33:29 2023-02-07 am EST
162.30 USD   +13.64%
Baidu ADRs Jump on Plan for AI Chatbot
DJ
07:01aEquity Markets Track Modestly Higher Pre-Bell Ahead of Fed Chair's Speech; Asia Choppy, Europe Gains
MT
06:13aNorth American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely Ahead of Powell Comments
DJ
Baidu ADRs Jump on Plan for AI Chatbot

02/07/2023 | 07:17am EST
By Dean Seal


Baidu Inc.'s American depositary receipts were up 14.3% at $163.26 in premarket trading after the company said it plans to launch a ChatGPT-like robot next month.

The Chinese search-engine operator has confirmed that it is internally testing an artificial-intelligence chatbot, dubbed Ernie Bot, that it expects to roll out to the public in March.

Tech giants are pursuing their own AI chat services following the success of ChatGPT, a chatbot created by OpenAI that has rapidly gained users and popularity since launching last fall.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Baidu, one of China's leaders in AI, was developing its own chatbot. Its ADRs are up nearly 25% since the start of the year.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 0716ET

Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 18 138 M 18 138 M
Net income 2022 6 757 M 995 M 995 M
Net cash 2022 121 B 17 887 M 17 887 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 335 B 49 350 M 49 350 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 45 500
Free-Float 28,2%
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 970,00 CNY
Average target price 1 161,63 CNY
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Hong Li Chairman & President
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Shan Shan Cui Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAIDU, INC.24.86%49 350
ALPHABET INC.18.76%1 321 242
NAVER CORPORATION21.41%25 630
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION22.89%23 049
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 848
GURUNAVI, INC.0.26%175