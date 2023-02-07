Baidu ADRs Jump on Plan for AI Chatbot

By Dean Seal

Baidu Inc.'s American depositary receipts were up 14.3% at $163.26 in premarket trading after the company said it plans to launch a ChatGPT-like robot next month.

The Chinese search-engine operator has confirmed that it is internally testing an artificial-intelligence chatbot, dubbed Ernie Bot, that it expects to roll out to the public in March.

Tech giants are pursuing their own AI chat services following the success of ChatGPT, a chatbot created by OpenAI that has rapidly gained users and popularity since launching last fall.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Baidu, one of China's leaders in AI, was developing its own chatbot. Its ADRs are up nearly 25% since the start of the year.

