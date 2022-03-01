Baidu : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results - Form 6-K 03/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Baidu Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results BEIJING, China, March 1, 2022 -Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. "Baidu concluded a solid 2021, evidenced by a strong growth in our non-advertising business, particularly the acceleration of Baidu AI Cloud. We brought our AI capabilities to China's traditional industries and public service sector, to aid in the improvement of their efficiency and operational expansion. Furthermore, Apollo Go provided around 213,000 rides in the fourth quarter, almost doubling sequentially, reaffirming our leadership position in the global autonomous ride-hailing market," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Our strategic commitments are closely geared with China's endeavors in technology innovation and transition to a green economy." "Baidu Core achieved 21% revenue growth in 2021, with non-advertising revenues increasing by 71% from last year, which has been very encouraging," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "Looking ahead, we remain committed to healthy and sustainable long-term growth as Baidu continues to improve its overall operational efficiency and execution capabilities." Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights1 Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per Q4 Q3 Q4 FY FY ADS, unaudited) 2020 2021 2021 YOY 2020 2021 YOY RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Total revenues 30,263 31,921 33,088 5,192 9 % 107,074 124,493 19,536 16 % Operating income 4,977 2,308 1,958 307 (61 %) 14,340 10,518 1,651 (27 %) Operating income (non-GAAP) 2 7,055 4,708 4,307 676 (39 %) 21,732 19,030 2,986 (12 %) Net income (loss) to Baidu 5,174 (16,559 ) 1,715 269 (67 %) 22,472 10,226 1,605 (54 %) Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) 2 6,868 5,090 4,084 641 (41 %) 22,020 18,830 2,955 (14 %) Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS 15.05 (48.18 ) 4.51 0.71 (70 %) 64.98 28.07 4.40 (57 %) Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) 2 20.08 14.66 11.60 1.82 (42 %) 63.93 53.53 8.40 (16 %) Adjusted EBITDA 2 8,564 5,962 5,757 903 (33 %) 27,503 24,914 3,910 (9 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 28 % 19 % 17 % 17 % 26 % 20 % 20 % 1 Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB 6.3726 as of December 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. 2 Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details). 1 Baidu Core Q4 Q3 Q4 FY FY (In millions, unaudited) 2020 2021 2021 YOY 2020 2021 YOY RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Total revenues 23,111 24,661 25,978 4,077 12 % 78,684 95,163 14,933 21 % Operating income 6,320 3,718 2,958 464 (53 %) 20,538 15,142 2,376 (26 %) Operating income (non-GAAP) 2 8,031 5,823 4,847 761 (40 %) 26,366 22,201 3,484 (16 %) Net income (loss) to Baidu Core 6,036 (15,625 ) 2,656 417 (56 %) 26,524 13,557 2,127 (49 %) Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) 2 7,533 5,855 4,625 726 (39 %) 25,192 21,292 3,341 (15 %) Adjusted EBITDA2 9,422 6,994 6,210 974 (34 %) 31,656 27,682 4,344 (13 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 41 % 28 % 24 % 24 % 40 % 29 % 29 % Other Highlights Corporate • Baidu returned US$615 million to shareholders under its 2020 Share Repurchase Program in the fourth quarter of 2021, bringing the cumulative repurchase to approximately US$1.2 billion in 2021. As of the end of 2021, the Company had returned approximately US$2.9 billion to shareholders under the 2020 Share Repurchase Program. • Baidu's ESG rankings were further improved in 2021. Our MSCI ESG rating was upgraded three times in two years to achieve BBB, and our Sustainalytics ESG risk rating was ranked Top 18 among 234 Internet Software and Services companies globally. AI Cloud • Baidu ACE smart transportation has been adopted by 35 cities, up from 14 cities a year ago, based on contract amounts of over RMB10 million, as of the end of 2021. • Baidu was once again ranked the No. 1 AI cloud provider, according to IDC's first half of 2021 report on China's public cloud market. • PaddlePaddle developer community has grown to 4.06 million and has served 157,000 businesses, as of the end of 2021. Developers have created 476,000 models on PaddlePaddle by the end of 2021. 2 Intelligent Driving • Rides provided by Apollo Go almost doubled sequentially, and reached around 213,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. • Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, has begun to charge fees for the autonomous ride-hailing services on open roads on November 25, 2021, in Beijing; February 18, 2022, in Chongqing; and February 27, 2022, in Yangquan. • Apollo Go expanded into Chongqing, Shenzhen and Yangquan, and is now available in eight cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Changsha, Cangzhou and Yangquan. • Jidu Auto, an intelligent EV company established in partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, completed its Series A financing, raising nearly US$400 million. Other Growth Initiatives • Xiaodu ranked No.1 in smart display shipments globally and smart speaker shipments in China for the first nine months of 2021, according to Strategy Analytics, IDC and Canalys. Mobile Ecosystem • In December, Baidu App's MAUs reached 622 million, up 14% year over year, and daily logged-in users reached 82%. • Managed Page continued to account for over 40% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021. iQIYI • iQIYI subscribers reached 99 million in December 2021. Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Total revenues were RMB 33.1 billion (US$5.19 billion), increasing 9% year over year. • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 26.0 billion (US$4.08 billion), increasing 12% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 19.1 billion (US$3.00 billion), up 1% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 6.9 billion (US$1.08 billion), up 63% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses. • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 7.4 billion (US$1.16 billion), decreasing 1% year over year. Cost of revenues was RMB 17.3 billion (US$2.71 billion), increasing 19% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, cost of goods sold and other costs related to new AI business. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 6.5 billion (US$1.01 billion), increasing 27% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing and personnel-related expenses. 3 Research and development expense was RMB 7.4 billion (US$1.16 billion), increasing 30% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expense. Operating income was RMB 2.0 billion (US$307 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 3.0 billion (US$464 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 11%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 4.3 billion (US$676 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 4.8 billion (US$761 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 19%. Total other income, net was RMB 407 million (US$64 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 1.5 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 891 million from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods. Income tax expense was RMB 1.3 billion (US$203 million), increasing 26% year over year. Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 1.7 billion (US$269 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 4.51 (US$0.71). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 2.7 billion (US$417 million), and net margin for Baidu Core was 10%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 4.1 billion (US$641 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 11.60 (US$1.82). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 4.6 billion (US$726 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 18%. Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 5.8 billion (US$903 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 17%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 6.2 billion (US$974 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 24%. As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 190.9 billion (US$29.96 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 186.5 billion (US$29.27 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 477 million (US$75 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 1.6 billion (US$251 million). Fiscal Year 2021 Results Total revenues were RMB 124.5 billion (US$19.54 billion), increasing 16% year over year. • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 95.2 billion (US$14.93 billion), increasing 21% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 74.0 billion (US$11.60 billion), increasing 12% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 21.2 billion (US$3.33 billion), up 71% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses. 4 • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 30.6 billion (US$4.80 billion), increasing 3% year over year. Cost of revenues was RMB 64.3 billion (US$10.09 billion), increasing 17% year over year, primarily due to an increase in content costs, traffic acquisition costs, bandwidth costs, cost of goods sold and other costs related to new AI business. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 24.7 billion (US$3.88 billion), increasing 37% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending, promotional marketing, personnel-related expenses and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agencies. Research and development expenses were RMB 24.9 billion (US$3.91 billion), increasing 28% year over year, primarily due to an increase in personnel related expenses. Operating income was RMB 10.5 billion (US$1.65 billion). Baidu Coreoperating income was RMB 15.1 billion (US$2.38 billion), and Baidu Core operating marginwas 16%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 19.0 billion (US$2.99 billion). Non-GAAP Baidu Coreoperating income was RMB 22.2 billion (US$3.48 billion), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 23%. Total other income, net was RMB 260 million (US$40 million), which mainly included a fair value gain of RMB 3.1 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 4.3 billion from long-term investments. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods. Total other income, net was RMB 8.8 billion for 2020, which included a fair value gain of RMB 11.6 billion and an impairment loss of RMB 2.6 billion from long-term investments. Income tax expense was RMB 3.2 billion (US$500 million), decreasing 22% year over year, primarily due to an increase in deduction on certain expenses that were previously considered non-deductible. Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 10.2 billion (US$1.61 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 28.07 (US$4.40). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 13.6 billion (US$2.13 billion), andnet margin for Baidu Core was 14%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 18.8 billion (US$2.96 billion), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS amounted to RMB 53.53 (US$8.40). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 21.3 billion (US$3.34 billion), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 22%. 5 Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 24.9 billion (US$3.91 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20%. Adjusted EBITDA to Baidu Core was RMB 27.7 billion (US$4.34 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 29%. Free cash flow was RMB 9.2 billion (US$1.45 billion), and free cash flowexcluding iQIYI was RMB 15.4 billion (US$2.42 billion). Conference Call Information Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7.30AM on March 1, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (8.30PM on March 1, 2022, Beijing Time). Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID by email. For pre-registration, please click http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7885275 It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "7885275". In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email that you have received following your pre-registration. Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.baidu.com. A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until March 10, 2022: International: +61 2 8199 0299 Conference ID: 7885275 About Baidu Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares. Contacts Investors Relations, Baidu, Inc. Tel: +86-10-5992-8888 Email: ir@baidu.com 6 Safe Harbor Statement This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. 7 Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies and iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, charitable donation from Baidu, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded. Non-GAAP dil u ted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertisingagencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, and share-based compensation expenses. 8 For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure. 9 Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$(2) RMB RMB US$(2) Revenues: Online marketing services 20,708 21,050 20,723 3,252 72,840 80,695 12,663 Others 9,555 10,871 12,365 1,940 34,234 43,798 6,873 Total revenues 30,263 31,921 33,088 5,192 107,074 124,493 19,536 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues(1) 14,522 16,126 17,289 2,713 55,158 64,314 10,092 Selling, general and administrative(1) 5,094 7,320 6,451 1,012 18,063 24,723 3,879 Research and development(1) 5,670 6,167 7,390 1,160 19,513 24,938 3,914 Total costs and expenses 25,286 29,613 31,130 4,885 92,734 113,975 17,885 Operating income 4,977 2,308 1,958 307 14,340 10,518 1,651 Other income (loss): Interest income 1,308 1,462 1,514 238 5,358 5,551 871 Interest expense (777 ) (880 ) (873 ) (137 ) (3,103 ) (3,421 ) (537 ) Foreign exchange (loss) income, net (346 ) 7 (27 ) (4 ) (660 ) 100 16 Share of losses from equity method investments (151 ) (4 ) (773 ) (121 ) (2,248 ) (932 ) (146 ) Others, net 499 (22,079 ) 566 88 9,403 (1,038 ) (164 ) Total other income (loss), net 533 (21,494 ) 407 64 8,750 260 40 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,510 (19,186 ) 2,365 371 23,090 10,778 1,691 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,026 (1,839 ) 1,295 203 4,064 3,187 500 Net income (loss) 4,484 (17,347 ) 1,070 168 19,026 7,591 1,191 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (690 ) (788 ) (645 ) (101 ) (3,446 ) (2,635 ) (414 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu 5,174 (16,559 ) 1,715 269 22,472 10,226 1,605 Earnings (loss) per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares): -Basic 15.28 (48.18 ) 4.57 0.72 65.54 28.64 4.49 -Diluted 15.05 (48.18 ) 4.51 0.71 64.98 28.07 4.40 Earnings (loss) per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: -Basic 1.91 (6.02 ) 0.57 0.09 8.19 3.58 0.56 -Diluted 1.88 (6.02 ) 0.56 0.09 8.12 3.51 0.55 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions): -Basic 2,695 2,778 2,780 2,780 2,732 2,758 2,758 -Diluted 2,735 2,778 2,816 2,816 2,756 2,814 2,814 (1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows: Cost of revenues 91 74 134 21 360 399 62 Selling, general and administrative 480 353 533 83 1,897 1,840 289 Research and development 1,408 921 1,426 224 4,471 4,817 756 Total share-based compensation expenses 1,979 1,348 2,093 328 6,728 7,056 1,107 (2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.3726 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. 10 Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, unaudited) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2021 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 35,782 36,850 5,783 Restricted cash 758 10,821 1,697 Short-term investments, net 126,402 143,243 22,478 Accounts receivable, net 8,668 9,981 1,566 Amounts due from related parties 726 1,368 215 Other current assets, net 11,006 11,052 1,735 Total current assets 183,342 213,315 33,474 Non-current assets: Fixed assets, net 17,508 23,027 3,613 Licensed copyrights, net 6,435 7,258 1,139 Produced content, net 6,556 10,951 1,718 Intangible assets, net 2,022 1,689 265 Goodwill 22,248 22,605 3,547 Long-term investments, net 76,233 67,332 10,566 Amounts due from related parties 3,438 3,487 547 Deferred tax assets, net 1,674 2,372 372 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,804 12,065 1,894 Other non-current assets 3,448 15,933 2,501 Total non-current assets 149,366 166,719 26,162 Total assets 332,708 380,034 59,636 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term loans 3,016 4,168 654 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 36,716 41,384 6,494 Customer deposits and deferred revenue 12,626 13,706 2,151 Deferred income 158 97 15 Long-term loans, current portion 7,427 2 - Convertible senior notes, current portion 4,752 - - Notes payable, current portion - 10,505 1,648 Amounts due to related parties 1,324 1,764 277 Operating lease liabilities 2,366 2,862 450 Total current liabilities 68,385 74,488 11,689 Non-current liabilities: Deferred income 97 129 20 Deferred revenue 686 223 35 Amounts due to related parties 3,543 3,268 513 Long-term loans - 12,629 1,982 Notes payable 48,408 43,120 6,766 Convertible senior notes 11,927 12,652 1,985 Deferred tax liabilities 3,067 3,286 516 Operating lease liabilities 4,693 5,569 874 Other non-current liabilities 59 718 112 Total non-current liabilities 72,480 81,594 12,803 Total liabilities 140,865 156,082 24,492 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 3,102 7,148 1,122 Equity Total Baidu shareholders' equity 182,696 211,459 33,183 Noncontrolling interests 6,045 5,345 839 Total equity 188,741 216,804 34,022 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity 332,708 380,034 59,636 11 Baidu, Inc. Selected Information (In millions, unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, 2020 (RMB) Three months ended

September 30, 2021 (RMB) Three months ended

December 31, 2021 (RMB) Three months ended

December 31, 2021 (US$) Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc. Total revenues 23,111 7,458 (306 ) 30,263 24,661 7,589 (329 ) 31,921 25,978 7,389 (279 ) 33,088 4,077 1,159 (44 ) 5,192 YOY 12 % (1 %) 9 % QOQ 5 % (3 %) 4 % Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 7,997 6,785 (260 ) 14,522 9,370 7,028 (272 ) 16,126 11,017 6,507 (235 ) 17,289 1,729 1,021 (37 ) 2,713 Selling, general and administrative (1) 3,787 1,317 (10 ) 5,094 6,089 1,246 (15 ) 7,320 5,377 1,093 (19 ) 6,451 844 172 (4 ) 1,012 Research and development (1) 5,007 663 - 5,670 5,484 683 - 6,167 6,626 764 - 7,390 1,040 120 - 1,160 Total costs and expenses 16,791 8,765 (270 ) 25,286 20,943 8,957 (287 ) 29,613 23,020 8,364 (254 ) 31,130 3,613 1,313 (41 ) 4,885 YOY Cost of revenues 38 % (4 %) 19 % Selling, general and administrative 42 % (17 %) 27 % Research and development 32 % 15 % 30 % Cost and expenses 37 % (5 %) 23 % Operating income (loss) 6,320 (1,307 ) (36 ) 4,977 3,718 (1,368 ) (42 ) 2,308 2,958 (975 ) (25 ) 1,958 464 (154 ) (3 ) 307 YOY (53 %) (25 %) (61 %) QOQ (20 %) (29 %) (15 %) Operating margin 27 % (18 %) 16 % 15 % (18 %) 7 % 11 % (13 %) 6 % Add: total other income (loss), net 774 (241 ) - 533 (21,163 ) (331 ) - (21,494 ) 1,161 (754 ) - 407 182 (118 ) - 64 Less: income tax expense (benefit) 1,042 (16 ) - 1,026 (1,848 ) 9 - (1,839 ) 1,258 37 - 1,295 197 6 - 203 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI 16 16 (722 )(3) (690 ) 28 22 (838 )(3) (788 ) 205 10 (860 )(3) (645 ) 32 2 (135 )(3) (101 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu 6,036 (1,548 ) 686 5,174 (15,625 ) (1,730 ) 796 (16,559 ) 2,656 (1,776 ) 835 1,715 417 (280 ) 132 269 YOY (56 %) 15 % (67 %) QOQ - 3 % - Net margin 26 % (21 %) 17 % (63 %) (23 %) (52 %) 10 % (24 %) 5 % Non-GAAP financial measures: Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP) 8,031 (940 ) 7,055 5,823 (1,073 ) 4,708 4,847 (515 ) 4,307 761 (82 ) 676 YOY (40 %) (45 %) (39 %) QOQ (17 %) (52 %) (9 %) Operating margin (non-GAAP) 35 % (13 %) 23 % 24 % (14 %) 15 % 19 % (7 %) 13 % Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP) 7,533 (1,177 ) 6,868 5,855 (1,400 ) 5,090 4,625 (1,001 ) 4,084 726 (158 ) 641 YOY (39 %) (15 %) (41 %) QOQ (21 %) (29 %) (20 %) Net margin (non-GAAP) 33 % (16 %) 23 % 24 % (18 %) 16 % 18 % (14 %) 12 % Adjusted EBITDA 9,422 (822 ) 8,564 6,994 (990 ) 5,962 6,210 (428 ) 5,757 974 (68 ) 903 YOY (34 %) (48 %) (33 %) QOQ (11 %) (57 %) (3 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 41 % (11 %) 28 % 28 % (13 %) 19 % 24 % (6 %) 17 % (1) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues 46 45 91 34 40 74 90 44 134 14 7 21 Selling, general and administrative 255 225 480 196 157 353 396 137 533 62 21 83 Research and development 1,329 79 1,408 837 84 921 1,343 83 1,426 211 13 224 Total share-based compensation 1,630 349 1,979 1,067 281 1,348 1,829 264 2,093 287 41 328 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments (3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests 12 Baidu, Inc. Selected Information (In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited) Twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 (RMB) Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 (RMB) Twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 (US$) Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2) Baidu,

Inc. Total revenues 78,684 29,707 (1,317 ) 107,074 95,163 30,554 (1,224 ) 124,493 14,933 4,795 (192 ) 19,536 YOY 21 % 3 % 16 % Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (1) 28,368 27,884 (1,094 ) 55,158 37,838 27,513 (1,037 ) 64,314 5,937 4,317 (162 ) 10,092 Selling, general and administrative (1) 12,931 5,188 (56 ) 18,063 20,040 4,725 (42 ) 24,723 3,145 742 (8 ) 3,879 Research and development (1) 16,847 2,676 (10 ) 19,513 22,143 2,795 - 24,938 3,475 439 - 3,914 Total costs and expenses 58,146 35,748 (1,160 ) 92,734 80,021 35,033 (1,079 ) 113,975 12,557 5,498 (170 ) 17,885 YOY Cost of revenues 33 % (1 %) 17 % Selling, general and administrative 55 % (9 %) 37 % Research and development 31 % 4 % 28 % Cost and expenses 38 % (2 %) 23 % Operating income (loss) 20,538 (6,041 ) (157 ) 14,340 15,142 (4,479 ) (145 ) 10,518 2,376 (703 ) (22 ) 1,651 YOY (26 %) (26 %) (27 %) Operating margin 26 % (20 %) 13 % 16 % (15 %) 8 % Add: total other income (loss), net 9,693 (943 ) - 8,750 1,793 (1,533 ) - 260 281 (241 ) - 40 Less: income tax expense 4,041 23 - 4,064 3,090 97 - 3,187 485 15 - 500 Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI (334 ) 31 (3,143 ) (3) (3,446 ) 288 61 (2,984 ) (3) (2,635 ) 45 10 (469 ) (3) (414 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu 26,524 (7,038 ) 2,986 22,472 13,557 (6,170 ) 2,839 10,226 2,127 (969 ) 447 1,605 YOY (49 %) (12 %) (54 %) Net margin 34 % (24 %) 21 % 14 % (20 %) 8 % Non-GAAP financial measures: Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP) 26,366 (4,477 ) 21,732 22,201 (3,026 ) 19,030 3,484 (476 ) 2,986 YOY (16 %) (32 %) (12 %) Operating margin (non-GAAP) 34 % (15 %) 20 % 23 % (10 %) 15 % Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP) 25,192 (5,444 ) 22,020 21,292 (4,487 ) 18,830 3,341 (705 ) 2,955 YOY (15 %) (18 %) (14 %) Net margin (non-GAAP) 32 % (18 %) 21 % 22 % (15 %) 15 % Adjusted EBITDA 31,656 (3,996 ) 27,503 27,682 (2,623 ) 24,914 4,344 (412 ) 3,910 YOY (13 %) (34 %) (9 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 40 % (13 %) 26 % 29 % (9 %) 20 % (1) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues 158 202 360 226 173 399 35 27 62 Selling, general and administrative 1,046 851 1,897 1,122 718 1,840 176 113 289 Research and development 4,154 317 4,471 4,489 328 4,817 705 51 756 Total share-based compensation 5,358 1,370 6,728 5,837 1,219 7,056 916 191 1,107 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments (3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests 13 Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions, unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2020 (RMB) September 30, 2021 (RMB) December 31, 2021 (RMB) December 31, 2021 (US$) Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,546 (1,519 ) 6,027 5,436 (2,081 ) 3,355 5,809 (1,095 ) 4,714 912 (172 ) 740 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,196 ) 281 (915 ) (15,857 ) 1,885 (13,972 ) (50 ) 2,097 2,047 (8 ) 329 321 Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities 4,185 8,392 12,577 7,744 867 8,611 (4,662 ) (5,239 ) (9,901 ) (732 ) (822 ) (1,554 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (209 ) (32 ) (241 ) (47 ) (21 ) (68 ) (589 ) (74 ) (663 ) (92 ) (12 ) (104 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,326 7,122 17,448 (2,724 ) 650 (2,074 ) 508 (4,311 ) (3,803 ) 80 (677 ) (597 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash At beginning of period 15,273 3,819 19,092 46,812 6,736 53,548 44,088 7,386 51,474 6,918 1,159 8,077 At end of period 25,599 10,941 36,540 44,088 7,386 51,474 44,596 3,075 47,671 6,998 482 7,480 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,546 (1,519 ) 6,027 5,436 (2,081 ) 3,355 5,809 (1,095 ) 4,714 912 (172 ) 740 Less: Capital expenditures (2,151 ) (27 ) (2,178 ) (2,548 ) (116 ) (2,664 ) (4,213 ) (24 ) (4,237 ) (661 ) (4 ) (665 ) Free cash flow 5,395 (1,546 ) 3,849 2,888 (2,197 ) 691 1,596 (1,119 ) 477 251 (176 ) 75 Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows. 14 Baidu, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions,unaudited) Twelve months ended Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (RMB) December 31, 2021 (RMB) December 31, 2021 (US$) Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 29,611 (5,411 ) 24,200 26,074 (5,952 ) 20,122 4,092 (934 ) 3,158 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (27,711 ) 159 (27,552 ) (32,706 ) 1,262 (31,444 ) (5,132 ) 198 (4,934 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,709 ) 9,374 5,665 26,355 (2,959 ) 23,396 4,135 (464 ) 3,671 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (121 ) (91 ) (212 ) (726 ) (217 ) (943 ) (114 ) (34 ) (148 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,930 ) 4,031 2,101 18,997 (7,866 ) 11,131 2,981 (1,234 ) 1,747 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash At beginning of period 27,529 6,910 34,439 25,599 10,941 36,540 4,017 1,716 5,733 At end of period 25,599 10,941 36,540 44,596 3,075 47,671 6,998 482 7,480 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 29,611 (5,411 ) 24,200 26,074 (5,952 ) 20,122 4,092 (934 ) 3,158 Less: Capital expenditures (4,843 ) (241 ) (5,084 ) (10,634 ) (262 ) (10,896 ) (1,669 ) (41 ) (1,710 ) Free cash flow 24,768 (5,652 ) 19,116 15,440 (6,214 ) 9,226 2,423 (975 ) 1,448 Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows. 15 Baidu, Inc. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2020 (RMB) September 30, 2021 (RMB) December 31, 2021 (RMB) December 31, 2021 (US$) Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Operating income (loss) 6,320 (1,307 ) 4,977 3,718 (1,368 ) 2,308 2,958 (975 ) 1,958 464 (154 ) 307 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,630 349 1,979 1,067 281 1,348 1,829 264 2,093 287 41 328 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1) 81 18 99 62 14 76 60 17 77 10 3 13 Add: Contingent loss(5) - - - 976 - 976 - - - - - - Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6) - - - - - - - 179 179 - 28 28 Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP) 8,031 (940 ) 7,055 5,823 (1,073 ) 4,708 4,847 (515 ) 4,307 761 (82 ) 676 Add: Depreciation of fixed assets 1,391 118 1,509 1,171 83 1,254 1,363 87 1,450 213 14 227 Adjusted EBITDA 9,422 (822 ) 8,564 6,994 (990 ) 5,962 6,210 (428 ) 5,757 974 (68 ) 903 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu 6,036 (1,548 ) 5,174 (15,625 ) (1,730 ) (16,559 ) 2,656 (1,776 ) 1,715 417 (280 ) 269 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 1,618 349 1,802 1,086 281 1,231 1,805 264 1,941 284 41 305 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1) 67 18 78 55 14 63 55 17 65 10 3 10 Add: Disposal (gain) loss (28 ) - (28 ) - - - - - - - - - Add: Impairment of long-term investments 147 - 147 3,187 29 3,202 752 139 824 117 22 129 Add: Fair value (gain) loss of long-term investments (380 ) (1 ) (380 ) 18,970 8 18,974 (1,339 ) 2 (1,337 ) (210 ) - (210 ) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2) 250 9 256 36 3 38 430 177 521 67 28 83 Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4) - - - 90 - 90 50 - 50 8 - 8 Add: Contingent loss(5) - - - 976 - 976 - - - - - - Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6) - - - - - - - 179 92 - 28 14 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3) (177 ) (4 ) (181 ) (2,920 ) (5 ) (2,925 ) 216 (3 ) 213 33 - 33 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP) 7,533 (1,177 ) 6,868 5,855 (1,400 ) 5,090 4,625 (1,001 ) 4,084 726 (158 ) 641 Diluted earnings (loss) per ADS 15.05 (48.18 ) 4.51 0.71 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests 0.08 0.49 0.36 0.06 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS 4.95 62.35 6.73 1.05 Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) 20.08 14.66 11.60 1.82 (1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares. (3) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is separately presented from 2020Q4, with comparative periods retrospectively adjusted. (4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events. (5) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency. (6) This represents non-recurring employee severance costs in relation to the iQIYI employee optimization program incurred in 2021. 16 Baidu, Inc. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (In millions except for ADS and per ADS information, unaudited) Twelve months ended Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (RMB) December 31, 2021 (RMB) December 31, 2021 (US$) Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Operating income (loss) 20,538 (6,041 ) 14,340 15,142 (4,479 ) 10,518 2,376 (703 ) 1,651 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 5,358 1,370 6,728 5,837 1,219 7,056 916 191 1,107 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1) 470 194 664 246 55 301 39 8 47 Add: Contingent loss(5) - - - 976 - 976 153 - 153 Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6) - - - - 179 179 - 28 28 Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP) 26,366 (4,477 ) 21,732 22,201 (3,026 ) 19,030 3,484 (476 ) 2,986 Add: Depreciation of fixed assets 5,290 481 5,771 5,481 403 5,884 860 64 924 Adjusted EBITDA 31,656 (3,996 ) 27,503 27,682 (2,623 ) 24,914 4,344 (412 ) 3,910 Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu 26,524 (7,038 ) 22,472 13,557 (6,170 ) 10,226 2,127 (969 ) 1,605 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 5,324 1,370 6,078 5,814 1,219 6,444 912 191 1,011 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1) 355 194 479 220 55 251 35 9 39 Add: Disposal loss (gain) 210 - 210 - (45 ) (28 ) - (7 ) (4 ) Add: Impairment of long-term investments 2,534 74 2,577 4,144 170 4,232 650 27 664 Add: Fair value gain of long-term investments (12,078 ) (40 ) (12,103 ) (2,734 ) (87 ) (2,778 ) (429 ) (14 ) (436 ) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2) 2,447 32 2,467 1,249 192 1,349 196 30 212 Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(4) - - - 140 - 140 22 - 22 Add: Contingent loss(5) - - - 976 - 976 153 - 153 Add: iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs(6) - - - - 179 92 - 28 14 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3) (124 ) (36 ) (160 ) (2,074 ) - (2,074 ) (325 ) - (325 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP) 25,192 (5,444 ) 22,020 21,292 (4,487 ) 18,830 3,341 (705 ) 2,955 Diluted earnings per ADS 64.98 28.07 4.40 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests 0.26 1.00 0.16 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS (1.31 ) 24.46 3.84 Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) 63.93 53.53 8.40 (1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects. (3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments (4) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events. (5) This represents contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding involving former advertising agency. (6) This represents non-recurring employee severance costs in relation to the iQIYI employee optimization program incurred in 2021. 17 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Baidu Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:58:27 UTC.

