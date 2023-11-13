Changes to Audit Committee Composition

The board of directors of Baidu, Inc. (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Jixun Foo to serve on the audit committee of the Board in place of Mr. Yuanqing Yang, who resigned from the audit committee but will continue to serve as a director on the Board, effective immediately. Following these changes, the audit committee of the Board will be composed of Mr. Brent Callinicos, Mr. James Ding and Mr. Jixun Foo, all of whom satisfy the "independence" requirements of Rule 5605(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Stock Market Rules and Rule 10A-3 under the Exchange Act.