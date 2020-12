--China's Baidu Inc. has held talks with auto makers about potentially manufacturing its own electric vehicles, Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The search-engine company is exploring options including contract manufacturing or creating a majority-owned venture with auto makers, the report said.

Full story: https://reut.rs/3nxdHpy

12-15-20 0109ET