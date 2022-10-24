Baidu Down Over 15%, on Track for Lowest Close Since August 2010 -- Data Talk

Baidu Inc Sponsored ADR Class A (BIDU) is currently at $77.02, down $14.21 or 15.58%

--Would be lowest close since Aug. 26, 2010, when it closed at $76.60

--On pace for largest percent decrease since May 17, 2019, when it fell 16.52%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 17.51% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 14, 2022, when it fell 19.38%

--Down 34.45% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Aug. 5, 2005)

--Down 48.24% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 66.5%

--Down 77.34% from its all-time closing high of $339.91 on Feb. 19, 2021

--Down 56.11% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it closed at $175.47

--Down 56.11% from its 52-week closing high of $175.47 on Oct. 25, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $73.58; lowest intraday level since July 22, 2010, when it hit $72.30

--Down 19.35% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Aug. 24, 2015, when it fell as much as 34.6%

--Third worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:02:39 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1120ET