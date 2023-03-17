Advanced search
    BIDU   US0567521085

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
138.16 USD   +3.80%
12:32aBaidu Gains as Analysts Praise Ernie Bot Potential
DJ
03/16Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Shares Rise as Banking Jitters Ease
DJ
03/16Hong kong shares of baidu jump 10%…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baidu Gains as Analysts Praise Ernie Bot Potential

03/17/2023 | 12:32am EDT
By Bingyan Wang


Shares of Baidu are trading higher after analysts lauded the company's new Ernie Bot, an AI-powered chatbot that represents China's first rival to ChatGPT.

The Chinese search giant's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped as much as 15% in early trading Friday. That erased a 6.4% loss from a day earlier when investors sold shares after Baidu staged an event demonstrating its new chatbot in a series of pre-recorded videos rather than in a live performance.

But Citi analysts, who attended a live demonstration after the official event, said in a research note that while they found the chatbot "not perfect," it was able to "answer the large majority of our complicated or absurd questions."

They described Thursday's selloff as an overreaction and said the technology would likely offer Baidu a range of future monetization opportunities.

Jefferies' analysts said the chatbot could give Baidu an early mover advantage, and that the technology has a high entry barrier. "Baidu focuses on Chinese language at the moment and we expect it creates virtuous effect with [an] early mover advantage," they said in a research note.

Both Citi and Jefferies maintained their buy ratings on Baidu.

Ernie Bot is the first Chinese chatbot set to join the race in AI-powered search technology among global technology giants. Baidu has invested significant capital and human resources for years to develop the technology and burnish its reputation as a leader in artificial intelligence.


Write to Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 0031ET

Analyst Recommendations on BAIDU, INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 17 808 M 17 808 M
Net income 2022 6 710 M 973 M 973 M
Net cash 2022 121 B 17 595 M 17 595 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 329 B 47 740 M 47 740 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 45 500
Free-Float 77,1%
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 952,89 CNY
Average target price 1 232,58 CNY
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Hong Li Chairman & President
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Shan Shan Cui Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAIDU, INC.20.79%45 992
ALPHABET INC.8.93%1 233 507
NAVER CORPORATION11.04%22 349
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION7.77%20 243
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-16.58%138