Baidu Gains as Analysts Praise Ernie Bot Potential

By Bingyan Wang

Shares of Baidu are trading higher after analysts lauded the company's new Ernie Bot, an AI-powered chatbot that represents China's first rival to ChatGPT.

The Chinese search giant's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped as much as 15% in early trading Friday. That erased a 6.4% loss from a day earlier when investors sold shares after Baidu staged an event demonstrating its new chatbot in a series of pre-recorded videos rather than in a live performance.

But Citi analysts, who attended a live demonstration after the official event, said in a research note that while they found the chatbot "not perfect," it was able to "answer the large majority of our complicated or absurd questions."

They described Thursday's selloff as an overreaction and said the technology would likely offer Baidu a range of future monetization opportunities.

Jefferies' analysts said the chatbot could give Baidu an early mover advantage, and that the technology has a high entry barrier. "Baidu focuses on Chinese language at the moment and we expect it creates virtuous effect with [an] early mover advantage," they said in a research note.

Both Citi and Jefferies maintained their buy ratings on Baidu.

Ernie Bot is the first Chinese chatbot set to join the race in AI-powered search technology among global technology giants. Baidu has invested significant capital and human resources for years to develop the technology and burnish its reputation as a leader in artificial intelligence.

Write to Bingyan Wang at bingyan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 0031ET