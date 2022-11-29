Baidu Plans to Expand Driverless Ride-Hailing Service Area

By Fabiana Negrin Ochoa

Chinese internet-services and artificial-intelligence company Baidu Inc. is planning to build what it says will be the biggest driverless car-hailing area in the world as it looks to keep growing its robotaxi business.

The company, which already offers autonomous ride-hailing platform in 10 cities in China, said Tuesday that it aims to expand the operational area for its robotaxis to reach more potential customers in 2023.

Baidu said the scaling up of its robotaxi services will further strengthen its leading position in the global autonomous ride-hailing market. The company's Apollo Go platform completed more than 474,000 rides in the third quarter, up more than fourfold from a year earlier, bringing the company's cumulative total rides to 1.4 million, it reported last week with its quarterly results.

"In first-tier cities like Beijing and Shanghai, each robotaxi on Apollo Go can provide 15 rides a day on average, nearly the same daily ride average of typical online ride-hailing car services," Baidu said in Tuesday's press release.

Baidu said its technology is progressing faster than expected, and it now takes just 20 days to deploy autonomous-driving services in a new city.

It also announced some new technology, including a so-called AI big model for autonomous driving that can absorb massive amounts of data, enabling vehicles to quickly make sense of an unseen object. Jingdong Wang, an autonomous-driving tech expert at Baidu, said the pre-trained visual-language model addresses the longstanding industry problem of what happens when a driverless car runs into a scenario it hasn't seen or experienced before.

Baidu also announced a high-definition autonomous driving map that updates in real time and improves reliability, a closed-loop data system that helps effectively sift through the increased amount of information autonomous vehicles receive as they are deployed at a larger scale, and the successful end-to-end adaptation of AI chips for autonomous vehicles.

