Baidu Posts Third-Quarter Net Loss Due to Loss in Long-Term Investments

Baidu Inc. posted a net loss of 16.56 billion yuan ($2.59 billion) for the third quarter due to a significant non-cash loss in long-term investments.

The quarterly net loss by the Chinese search-engine giant on Wednesday sharply missed the consensus estimate of CNY2.86 billion in net income in a FactSet poll of analysts. In the year-earlier period, Baidu posted a net income of CNY13.68 billion.

The net loss included CNY18.9 billion in non-cash, mark-to-market loss in long-term investments due to a quarterly fair-value adjustment, it said. In the second quarter, the company recorded a fair value loss of CNY3.1 billion from long-term investments, mainly due to a mark-to-market adjustment on Kuaishou Technology.

Loss per American depository share was CNY48.18, compared with earnings per share of CNY39.79 the prior year.

Revenue rose 13% on year to CNY31.92 billion, beating an analyst estimate of CNY31.52 billion.

Revenue from Baidu's core businesses rose 15% to CNY24.66 billion. Online marketing revenue gained 6% to CNY19.5 billion, while non-online marketing revenue surged 76% to CNY5.2 billion, driven by cloud and other artificial-intelligence-related segments. Revenue from AI cloud, a key earnings driver for Baidu, expanded 73% in the quarter.

"Baidu is bringing innovation across the consumer, enterprise and public sector with our commitment to AI," Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said.

Baidu said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between CNY31.0 billion and CNY34.0 billion, representing a 2%-12% growth from a year earlier. Business visibility is limited amid the evolving Covid-19 situation in China, it added.

