  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Baidu, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    BIDU   US0567521085

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-21 pm EDT
151.75 USD   +1.05%
03/21Nvidia tweaks flagship H100 chip for export to China as H800
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baidu : Supplemental Submission pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F - Form 6-K

03/22/2023 | 06:53am EDT
Supplemental Submission pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F

Baidu, Inc. (the "Company") is submitting via EDGAR the following information as required under Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F in relation to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act ("HFCAA").

On April 21, 2022, the Company was conclusively identified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as a Commission-Identified Issuer pursuant to the HFCAA because it filed an annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on March 28, 2022 with an audit report issued by Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP, a registered public accounting firm retained by the Company, for the preparation of the audit report on the Company's financial statements included therein. Ernst & Young Hua Ming LLP is a registered public accounting firm headquartered in mainland China, a jurisdiction where the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the "PCAOB") determined that it had been unable to inspect or investigate completely registered public accounting firms headquartered there until December 2022 when the PCAOB vacated its previous determination.

Baidu, Inc. is a company controlled by Mr. Robin Yanhong Li, who holds 57.6% of the Company's aggregate voting power as of January 31, 2023. In response to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F, based on the above and the following information, the Company believes it is not owned or controlled by a governmental entity in mainland China.

Based on an examination of the Company's register of members and public filings made by its shareholders, including the Schedule 13G filed by BlackRock Inc. on February 1, 2023, to the Company's knowledge, no shareholder other than Handsome Reward Limited and BlackRock Inc. owns more than 5% of the Company's outstanding shares. Handsome Reward Limited is a private company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands wholly owned and controlled by Mr. Robin Yanhong Li. Handsome Reward Limited beneficially owns 16.1% of the Company's total outstanding shares and holds 57.4% of the Company's aggregate voting power as of Janaury 31, 2023. BlackRock Inc. is a Delaware corporation listed on the NYSE and beneficially owns 150,331,434 Class A ordinary shares of the Company as of December 31, 2022, based on the Schedule 13G filed by BlackRock Inc. on February 1, 2023. Based on the total outstanding shares of the Company as of Janaury 31, 2023 and assuming BlackRock Inc.'s shareholding does not change since December 31, 2022, BlackRock Inc. beneficially owns 5.4% of the Company's total outstanding shares and holds 1.7% of the Company's aggregate voting power as of January 31, 2023. Please refer to "Item 6.E. Directors, Senior Management and Employees-Share Ownership" of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 22, 2023 for more details.

In addition, the Company is not aware of any governmental entity in mainland China that is in possession of the power, direct or indirect, to direct or cause the direction of the management and policies of the Company, whether through the ownership of voting securities, by contract, or otherwise.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Baidu Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 10:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 17 858 M 17 858 M
Net income 2022 6 710 M 976 M 976 M
Net cash 2022 121 B 17 644 M 17 644 M
P/E ratio 2022 60,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 361 B 52 436 M 52 436 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 45 500
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 1 043,71 CNY
Average target price 1 231,32 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Hong Li Chairman & President
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Shan Shan Cui Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAIDU, INC.32.67%52 436
ALPHABET INC.18.92%1 349 201
NAVER CORPORATION12.96%23 035
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION10.39%20 770
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 846
GURUNAVI, INC.-19.13%134
