BAIDU, INC.

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Baidu Up Over 14%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

01/08/2021 | 03:36pm EST
Baidu, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BIDU) is currently at $237.70, up $29.81 or 14.34%

-- Would be highest close since July 31, 2018, when it closed at $247.18

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 26, 2008, when it rose 15.09%

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 16.54% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 16, 2020, when it rose 16.84%

-- Up 9.92% month-to-date

-- Up 9.92% year-to-date

-- Down 16.32% from its all-time closing high of $284.07 on May 16, 2018

-- Up 64.49% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 10, 2020), when it closed at $144.51

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 184.26% from its 52-week closing low of $83.62 on March 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $240.00; highest intraday level since July 31, 2018, when it hit $255.94

-- Up 15.45% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 25, 2013, when it rose as much as 17.19%

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Seventh most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 3:15:32 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-21 1535ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 13.92% 238.48 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 31080.28 Delayed Quote.0.73%
NASDAQ 100 1.08% 13083.915613 Delayed Quote.0.40%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.82% 13180.796068 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
S&P 500 0.44% 3821.2 Delayed Quote.1.27%
Financials
Sales 2020 107 B 16 525 M 16 525 M
Net income 2020 22 306 M 3 445 M 3 445 M
Net cash 2020 102 B 15 685 M 15 685 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 459 B 70 906 M 70 927 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 37 779
Free-Float 78,2%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 1 246,04 CNY
Last Close Price 1 346,48 CNY
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheng-Chun Yu Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-3.86%70 906
ALPHABET INC.1.24%1 204 469
NAVER CORPORATION-0.85%38 455
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION10.51%31 183
YANDEX1.90%24 984
SOGOU INC.1.35%3 202
