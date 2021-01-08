Baidu Up Over 14%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

Baidu, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BIDU) is currently at $237.70, up $29.81 or 14.34%

-- Would be highest close since July 31, 2018, when it closed at $247.18

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 26, 2008, when it rose 15.09%

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 16.54% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 16, 2020, when it rose 16.84%

-- Up 9.92% month-to-date

-- Up 9.92% year-to-date

-- Down 16.32% from its all-time closing high of $284.07 on May 16, 2018

-- Up 64.49% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 10, 2020), when it closed at $144.51

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 184.26% from its 52-week closing low of $83.62 on March 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $240.00; highest intraday level since July 31, 2018, when it hit $255.94

-- Up 15.45% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 25, 2013, when it rose as much as 17.19%

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Seventh most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 3:15:32 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-08-21 1535ET