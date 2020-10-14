Baidu Up Over 8%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January -- Data Talk

Baidu, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BIDU) is currently at $137.56, up $10.51 or 8.27%
-- Would be highest close since Jan. 17, 2020, when it closed at $139.61
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 2, 2020, when it rose 9.35%
-- On Monday, Velodyne Lidar announced a three-year sales agreement with Baidu for its Alpha Prime(TM) lidar sensors
-- Currently up six of the past eight days
-- Up 8.67% month-to-date
-- Up 8.83% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 42.45%
-- Down 51.58% from its all-time closing high of $284.07 on May 16, 2018
-- Up 27.04% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 16, 2019), when it closed at $108.28
-- Down 4.81% from its 52 week closing high of $144.51 on Jan. 10, 2020
-- Up 64.51% from its 52 week closing low of $83.62 on March 18, 2020
-- Traded as high as $138.98; highest intraday level since Jan. 21, 2020, when it hit $139.00
-- Up 9.39% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 16, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.81%
-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
