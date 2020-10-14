Log in
BAIDU, INC.

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baidu Up Over 8%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January -- Data Talk

10/14/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

Baidu, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BIDU) is currently at $137.56, up $10.51 or 8.27%

-- Would be highest close since Jan. 17, 2020, when it closed at $139.61

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 2, 2020, when it rose 9.35%

-- On Monday, Velodyne Lidar announced a three-year sales agreement with Baidu for its Alpha Prime(TM) lidar sensors

-- Currently up six of the past eight days

-- Up 8.67% month-to-date

-- Up 8.83% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2017, when it rose 42.45%

-- Down 51.58% from its all-time closing high of $284.07 on May 16, 2018

-- Up 27.04% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 16, 2019), when it closed at $108.28

-- Down 4.81% from its 52 week closing high of $144.51 on Jan. 10, 2020

-- Up 64.51% from its 52 week closing low of $83.62 on March 18, 2020

-- Traded as high as $138.98; highest intraday level since Jan. 21, 2020, when it hit $139.00

-- Up 9.39% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 16, 2020, when it rose as much as 9.81%

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:09:02 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 1432ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 7.70% 136.5684 Delayed Quote.0.51%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.61% 28494.19 Delayed Quote.0.50%
NASDAQ 100 -0.95% 11963.873705 Delayed Quote.38.42%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.90% 11752.972531 Delayed Quote.32.22%
S&P 500 -0.74% 3485.22 Delayed Quote.9.39%
Financials
Sales 2020 106 B 15 742 M 15 742 M
Net income 2020 11 076 M 1 650 M 1 650 M
Net cash 2020 97 742 M 14 559 M 14 559 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 292 B 43 334 M 43 537 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 37 779
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 1 030,38 CNY
Last Close Price 856,96 CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheng-Chun Yu Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.0.51%43 562
ALPHABET INC.17.00%1 065 699
NAVER CORPORATION58.18%37 316
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION69.85%35 339
YANDEX44.15%21 674
SOGOU INC.95.16%3 438
