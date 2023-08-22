Today at 10:40 am

STORY: China's Baidu beat second-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday (August 22).

The search engine and artificial intelligence company was helped by strong advertising.

Businesses have raised spending on digital advertising since health crisis restrictions were lifted.

This helped Baidu as it relies on online ads for most of its income.

The company made $4.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June - above analyst forecasts.

Online marketing revenue rose 15% in the period.

This year the tech giant has also promoted its generative AI large language model tool, which it calls Ernie.

It means Baidu has joined a trend that has caught the attention of investors and consumers.

The company's CEO Robin Li said Baidu accelerated revenue and profit growth during the second quarter.

He further said the firm was adopting what he called an "AI native mindset".

He claimed Baidu is committed to building a new engine around AI to drive long-term growth.