Baidu's Second-Quarter Revenue Rose, Driven by AI Cloud Business

By Clarence Leong



Baidu Inc. said its core revenue in the second quarter grew 27% from a year earlier, driven by the 71% expansion of its artificial-intelligence cloud services.

The Chinese search-engine giant on Thursday posted a net loss of 583 million yuan (US$90 million) for the quarter, compared with a net profit of CNY3.58 billion a year earlier. Loss per American depositary share was CNY1.70, compared with earnings per ADS of CNY10.31 a year earlier.

The company recorded a fair value loss of CNY3.1 billion from long-term investments in the quarter, mainly due to a mark-to-market adjustment on Kuaishou Technology, compared with a year-earlier gain of CNY23.7 billion.

Revenue rose 20% to CNY31.35 billion, while its core-business revenue rose 27% to CNY24.0 billion. Online marketing revenue expanded 18% to CNY19.0 billion, while non-online marketing revenue surged 80% to CNY5.0 billion, driven partly by cloud services.

"We are excited about the opportunities to help different industries transform their business with AI and support our goal to become carbon neutral by 2030," Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said.

Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-12-21 0659ET