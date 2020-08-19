MOVES-Ex-Warburg real estate veteran to team up with Hillhouse - sources

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A former Warburg Pincus LLC
managing director focusing on Asia real estate has left
the firm to explore opportunities with Hillhouse Capital Group,
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Joe Gagnon, who was once Warburg's head of Asia real estate,
left the U.S. private equity firm last month, two of the sources
said.
He is in talks with Asia-focused private equity firm
Hillhouse to develop its real estate capabilities, said one of
the sources, adding his role there has not been finalized.
The two firms declined to comment. Gagnonwho sources said
is on garden leave in the United States, did not respond to a
query for comment.
The people declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
Founded in 2005 by Chinese businessman Zhang Lei with seed
funding from Yale University's endowment, Hillhouse is best
known for its early investments in Chinese tech giants Tencent
Holdings, JD.COM Inc and Baidu Inc.
It raised $10.6 billion in Asia's biggest private equity
fund two years ago, which invests across the healthcare,
consumer, technology and services sectors globally, with a focus
on the region.
Hillhouse does not have a real estate fund or a team
specializing in the sector, according to its website. The firm
was part of a consortium that won a $11.6 billion bid https://www.reuters.com/article/us-glp-m-a/chinese-buyout-group-wins-11-6-billion-bid-to-buy-global-logistic-properties-idUSKBN19Z0N2
in 2017 to buy out Singapore-based Global Logistic Properties
(GLP), Asia's biggest warehouse operator.
It is also an investor in Chinese online real estate broker
KE Holdings Inc, which owns property brokerage brand
Lianjia and housing transactions platform Beike. The company
last week raised $2.12 billion in a New York Stock Exchange
initial public offering, the largest Chinese IPO in the United
States since March 2018.
Formerly based in Beijing, Gagnon had a 15-year career with
Warburg Pincus, according to his LinkedIn profile. He oversaw
Warburg Pincus' real estate portfolio, including logistics
platform ESR and property rental firm Nova, with other senior
partners in China and Southeast Asia.
Prior to that, he was with GE Capital real estate in New
York.
(Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Additional
reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York)