Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu, Inc.    BIDU

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MOVES-Ex-Warburg real estate veteran to team up with Hillhouse - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 11:57pm EDT

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A former Warburg Pincus LLC managing director focusing on Asia real estate has left the firm to explore opportunities with Hillhouse Capital Group, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Joe Gagnon, who was once Warburg's head of Asia real estate, left the U.S. private equity firm last month, two of the sources said.

He is in talks with Asia-focused private equity firm Hillhouse to develop its real estate capabilities, said one of the sources, adding his role there has not been finalized.

The two firms declined to comment. Gagnonwho sources said is on garden leave in the United States, did not respond to a query for comment.

The people declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Founded in 2005 by Chinese businessman Zhang Lei with seed funding from Yale University's endowment, Hillhouse is best known for its early investments in Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings, JD.COM Inc and Baidu Inc.

It raised $10.6 billion in Asia's biggest private equity fund two years ago, which invests across the healthcare, consumer, technology and services sectors globally, with a focus on the region.

Hillhouse does not have a real estate fund or a team specializing in the sector, according to its website. The firm was part of a consortium that won a $11.6 billion bid https://www.reuters.com/article/us-glp-m-a/chinese-buyout-group-wins-11-6-billion-bid-to-buy-global-logistic-properties-idUSKBN19Z0N2 in 2017 to buy out Singapore-based Global Logistic Properties (GLP), Asia's biggest warehouse operator.

It is also an investor in Chinese online real estate broker KE Holdings Inc, which owns property brokerage brand Lianjia and housing transactions platform Beike. The company last week raised $2.12 billion in a New York Stock Exchange initial public offering, the largest Chinese IPO in the United States since March 2018.

Formerly based in Beijing, Gagnon had a 15-year career with Warburg Pincus, according to his LinkedIn profile. He oversaw Warburg Pincus' real estate portfolio, including logistics platform ESR and property rental firm Nova, with other senior partners in China and Southeast Asia.

Prior to that, he was with GE Capital real estate in New York. (Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. -1.20% 122.71 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
CR CAPITAL REAL ESTATE AG -3.90% 29.6 Delayed Quote.-7.50%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.17% 506 End-of-day quote.34.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BAIDU, INC.
08/19MOVES-Ex-Warburg real estate veteran to team up with Hillhouse - sources
RE
08/19Taiwan to stop local sales for Chinese TV streaming services, not block them
RE
08/19SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
08/19Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc. &nda..
BU
08/19Hong Kong bourse sees secondary listing boost as H1 profit rises
RE
08/18Why Was 'Fortnite' Removed From Apple and Google App Stores?
DJ
08/17BAIDU ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Baidu, Inc. on Behalf..
BU
08/17BAIDU : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Cl..
BU
08/15Streaming Firm iQiyi Faces SEC Scrutiny -- WSJ
DJ
08/14THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 106 B 15 250 M 15 250 M
Net income 2020 10 922 M 1 577 M 1 577 M
Net cash 2020 97 740 M 14 115 M 14 115 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 293 B 42 294 M 42 261 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 37 779
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 1 028,94 CNY
Last Close Price 849,06 CNY
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herman Yu Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-2.92%42 808
ALPHABET INC.16.16%1 059 126
NAVER CORPORATION68.90%37 751
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION48.59%30 170
YANDEX41.18%21 437
SOGOU INC.90.33%3 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group