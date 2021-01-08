Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Baidu, Inc.    BIDU

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/08 01:49:20 pm
232.845 USD   +12.00%
01:40pS&P 500 eases from record level as financials, industrials weigh
RE
12:19pS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report
RE
10:51aAsian ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

S&P 500 eases from record level as financials, industrials weigh

01/08/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks lost momentum on Friday with the S&P 500 easing from record levels as losses in financials and industrials intensified after surging this week on hopes for further economic aid under a Democrat-controlled Congress.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq, however, climbed on a boost from sharp gains in Tesla Inc and Baidu Inc.

At 01:32 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 172.61 points, or 0.54%, to 30,868.52, the S&P 500 lost 7.19 points, or 0.19%, to 3,796.60, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 27.47 points, or 0.21%, to 13,094.97. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 12.10% 231.7678 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.49% 30855.69 Delayed Quote.0.73%
NASDAQ 100 0.43% 12990.119292 Delayed Quote.0.40%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.22% 13091.122983 Delayed Quote.-1.14%
S&P 500 -0.18% 3795.06 Delayed Quote.1.27%
TESLA, INC. 6.08% 864.03 Delayed Quote.15.64%
All news about BAIDU, INC.
01:40pS&P 500 eases from record level as financials, industrials weigh
RE
12:19pS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as stimulus hopes outweigh dire jobs report
RE
10:51aAsian ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
09:51aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing, Apple, Hyundai
09:06aU.S. Stock Futures Hold On to Gains After Jobs Report
DJ
06:15aWall Street Eyes Fresh Records Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Highe..
MT
05:41aU.S. Stock Futures Tick Up Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
05:31aHong Kong Hang Seng Gains 1.2% on Biden Administration Outlook
MT
01/07MARKET CHATTER : Nasdaq-listed Baidu Hires Goldman Sachs, CLSA for $3.5 Billion ..
MT
01/07MARKET CHATTER : Geely Eyes Potential Partnership with Baidu; Shares Surge Nearl..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 107 B 16 525 M 16 525 M
Net income 2020 22 306 M 3 445 M 3 445 M
Net cash 2020 102 B 15 685 M 15 685 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 459 B 70 906 M 70 927 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 37 779
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 1 246,04 CNY
Last Close Price 1 346,48 CNY
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yan Hong Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheng-Chun Yu Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Brent Callinicos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAIDU, INC.-3.86%70 906
ALPHABET INC.1.24%1 204 469
NAVER CORPORATION-0.85%38 455
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION10.51%31 183
YANDEX1.90%24 984
SOGOU INC.1.35%3 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ