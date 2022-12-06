Advanced search
    BIDU   US0567521085

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-05 pm EST
116.92 USD   +2.74%
02:32aStudents protest COVID rules in China's Nanjing
RE
12/05Top Midday Gainers
MT
12/05Chinese Tech Stocks Up as China Further Eases COVID-19 Curbs
MT
Students protest COVID rules in China's Nanjing

12/06/2022 | 02:32am EST
STORY: Video obtained by Reuters showed Nanjing Tech University students crowding in large numbers on campus, chanting slogans demanding to be allowed to go home.

In another clip, university staff could be seen talking to the students, encouraging them to return to their rooms and promising that their demands would be heard.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the videos by matching the features of the buildings in the videos, and their surrounding structures, with street view available on Baidu maps. All the videos were shot in the same location, which can be visually confirmed.

China is set to announce a further easing of some of the world's toughest COVID curbs as early as Wednesday (December 7), sources said, as investors cheered the prospect of a policy shift that follows widespread protests and mounting economic damage.

Three years into the pandemic, China's zero-tolerance measures, from shut borders to frequent lockdowns, contrast sharply with the rest of the world, which has largely decided to live with the virus.


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 125 B 17 897 M 17 897 M
Net income 2022 7 802 M 1 121 M 1 121 M
Net cash 2022 124 B 17 818 M 17 818 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 274 B 39 323 M 39 323 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 45 500
Free-Float 28,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 813,94 CNY
Average target price 1 180,31 CNY
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Hong Li Chairman & President
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Shan Shan Cui Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Ji An Ding Independent Director
