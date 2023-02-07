Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baidu, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIDU   US0567521085

BAIDU, INC.

(BIDU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
142.82 USD   -0.17%
01:28aTrending: Baidu Plans to Launch AI Chatbot in March
DJ
01:18aChatGPT mania pumps up Chinese AI technology stocks
RE
12:03aChina blue chips edge higher after 3-day slide, property stocks top gainers
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Baidu Plans to Launch AI Chatbot in March

02/07/2023 | 01:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0612 GMT - Baidu Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past 10 hours, according to Factiva data, after it confirmed a plan to launch a chatbot next month. The Chinese search giant said Tuesday that it is internally testing an chatbot, called Ernie Bot, that is powered by artificial intelligence. The move comes a day after Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Google is testing a chatbot with select users. Both these AI projects follow on the immense media buzz sparked by ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by OpenAI, which has attracted significant investment from Microsoft Corp. Baidu shares rose by as much as 18% in Hong Kong on Tuesday after Baidu confirmed reporting, including from The Wall Street Journal late last month. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 0127ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.79% 102.9 Delayed Quote.18.76%
BAIDU, INC. -0.17% 142.82 Delayed Quote.24.86%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.61% 256.77 Delayed Quote.7.07%
All news about BAIDU, INC.
01:28aTrending: Baidu Plans to Launch AI Chatbot in March
DJ
01:18aChatGPT mania pumps up Chinese AI technology stocks
RE
12:03aChina blue chips edge higher after 3-day slide, property stocks top gainers
RE
02/06Baidu Surges After Confirming Plan to Launch AI Chatbot in March
DJ
02/06China's Baidu to finish testing ChatGPT-style project 'Ernie Bot' in March
RE
02/06Wall St ends down as investors await Fed's next steps
RE
02/06Wall St edges lower as Fed fears mount
RE
02/06Wall St edges lower as Fed fears mount
RE
02/06Wall St edges lower on Fed fears; Tyson Foods slides
RE
02/06Wall St set to open lower on Fed fears; Tyson Foods slides
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAIDU, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 18 138 M 18 138 M
Net income 2022 6 757 M 995 M 995 M
Net cash 2022 121 B 17 887 M 17 887 M
P/E ratio 2022 53,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 335 B 49 350 M 49 350 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 45 500
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart BAIDU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baidu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIDU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 970,00 CNY
Average target price 1 161,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yan Hong Li Chairman & President
Rong Luo Chief Financial Officer
Hai Feng Wang Chief Technology Officer
Shan Shan Cui Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Ji An Ding Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAIDU, INC.24.86%49 350
ALPHABET INC.18.76%1 321 242
NAVER CORPORATION21.41%25 630
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION22.89%23 049
YANDEX N.V.0.00%6 848
GURUNAVI, INC.0.26%175