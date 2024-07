Baikowski specializes in the manufacture of inorganic chemicals and fine minerals for the high-tech industrial markets. The group offers high purity alumina powders, fine oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG, cerium for applications in lighting (low-intensity lamps and lamp tubes), watchmaking (sapphire tops and ceramic parts), electronics (semiconductors), medical (prostheses and intraocular implants) and other industries. Baikowski has 4 production sites located in France (2), the United States and Japan. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (4.8%), Europe (10.4%), Asia (51.2%), Americas (33.4%) and other (0.2%).

Sector Diversified Chemicals