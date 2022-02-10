Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Baikowski
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBKK   FR0013384369

BAIKOWSKI

(ALBKK)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/10 03:10:08 am
24 EUR   +1.69%
03:41aBAIKOWSKI : February 10 - Annual revenue for 2021
PU
01/28BAIKOWSKI : Provisional calendar
CO
2021BAIKOWSKI : October 19 - Mathym® launches the production of zilight®
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baikowski : February 10 - Annual revenue for 2021

02/10/2022 | 03:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

FEBRUARY 10, 2022 - 8:45 AM

Record 2021 revenue of €44.9 million

Dynamic growth outlook

Consolidated data (in M€)

2021

2020

2019

Revenue

44.9

35.6

40.5

In 2021, Baikowski® has recorded consolidated revenue of €44.9 million, up sharply by +26.1% (+27.0% for like-for-like scope and foreign exchange rates) compared to 2020 and +10.9% compared to 2019, driven by the robustness and dynamism of most of its markets.

While the electronics markets, and more specifically the semiconductor market, are continuing to grow with sales linked to the needs of new technologies, other markets such as automotive are not left behind, confirming their resilience.

In a more stable economic context, thanks to the stimulus plans, the strategy of commercial conquest through innovation, a true pillar of the Group's development, has enabled the Group to maintain close contact with its customers in order to provide an ever more appropriate response to their application needs, and to continue to create new products.

About Baikowski®: Baikowski® has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski®'s products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries.

Contact :

Financial communication

V. Boivin

+33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

finance@baikowski.com

Complete information on the company may be found at: www.baikowski.com - finance@baikowski.com

Euronext : ALBKK - ISIN : FR0013384369

Disclaimer

Baikowski SA published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAIKOWSKI
03:41aBAIKOWSKI : February 10 - Annual revenue for 2021
PU
01/28BAIKOWSKI : Provisional calendar
CO
2021BAIKOWSKI : October 19 - Mathym® launches the production of zilight®
PU
2021Mathym® Launches the Production of Zilight®
CI
2021BAIKOWSKI : Septembre 2021 - Présentation investisseurs
PU
2021BAIKOWSKI : Sept 29 - First Half Results 2021
PU
2021Baikowski Société Anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2021BAIKOWSKI : July 29 - Half-year revenue for 2021
PU
2021BAIKOWSKI : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
2021BAIKOWSKI : Avril 2021 - Présentation investisseurs
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 35,6 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
Net income 2020 1,28 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
Net Debt 2020 14,5 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 86,4 M 98,9 M 98,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
EV / Sales 2020 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 166
Free-Float -
Chart BAIKOWSKI
Duration : Period :
Baikowski Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAIKOWSKI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Benoît Grenot Chief Executive Officer
Henri Huard Chief Financial Officer
François-Xavier Entremont Chairman
Philippe Auroy Director-Research & Development
Pascal Leroy Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAIKOWSKI9.26%99
ECOLAB INC.-18.44%53 468
SIKA AG-20.25%50 201
GIVAUDAN SA-25.13%35 778
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-10.92%23 004
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-17.65%17 726