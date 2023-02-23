Advanced search
    ALBKK   FR0013384369

BAIKOWSKI

(ALBKK)
05:17:58 2023-02-23 am EST
19.10 EUR   -4.50%
Baikowski : Inside Information / Information on annual revenues
PU
Baikowski : February 23 - Annual revenue for 2022
PU
Baikowski : Awardee of "Expedite the industrial transition"
PU
Baikowski : Inside Information / Information on annual revenues

02/23/2023 | 05:33am EST
PRESS RELEASE

FEBRUARY 23, 2023 - 8:45 AM

Revenues for 2022 up +18.1%

Consolidated data (in M€)

2022

2021

Revenue

53.0

44.9

In 2022, Baikowski® recorded consolidated sales of €53.0 million, up sharply by 18.1% (+15.5% for like- for-like scope and foreign exchange rates) compared to 2021.

The dynamism of the electronics market and the resilience of the automotive and aeronautics markets have driven the Group to record sales in a deteriorating geopolitical and energy sector. However, the current energy crisis is hastening the scheduled and anticipated end of the traditional lighting market, with sales declining sharply in 2022.

In this unstable context, although it is positioned on very long cycles, the Group is focusing more than ever on its strategic assets, notably innovation and its strong international presence, in order to sustain business growth.

Mixed signals in the semiconductor market and economic slowdowns resulting from the fight against inflation have prompted the Group to remain cautious in 2023. However, prospects in specialty markets associated with energy transition represent a source of growth and optimism for the Group.

About Baikowski®: Baikowski® has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as of other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski®'s products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defense and medical industries.

Contact:

Financial communication

V. Boivin

+33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

finance@baikowski.com

Find all the company's information on: www.baikowski.com-finance@baikowski.com

Euronext : ALBKK - ISIN : FR0013384369

Disclaimer

Baikowski SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 10:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
