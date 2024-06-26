This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Baikowski is at the forefront of innovation in materials science. Our products enable research and technological advancements. Among the applications, there is the development of graphene oxide (GO) composite membranes anchored on α-alumina substrates as mentioned in the following scientific publication « Composite GO/Ceramic Membranes Prepared via Chemical Attachment: Characterisation and Gas Permeance Properties. » By providing a stable and inert platform for GO [...]