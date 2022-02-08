Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bailador Technology Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTI   AU000000BTI4

BAILADOR TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(BTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bailador Technology Investments : Appendix 4D and FY21 Half Yearly Financial Report

02/08/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

APPENDIX 4D

  • INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Results for Announcement to the Market

Key Information

Half-year Ended

Half-year Ended

31 December

31 December

%

2021

2020

Increase /

$000

$000

(Decrease)

Gains on financial assets

65,214

23,494

178%

Profit after tax from ordinary activities attributable to members

35,659

13,087

172%

Net profit attributable to members

35,659

13,087

172%

Dividends Paid and Proposed

On release of the full year financial results on 17 August 2021, Bailador announced a 1.4c per share fully franked dividend to shareholders. This dividend was paid on 8 September 2021. There have been no other dividends announced or paid.

Explanation of Key Information

An explanation of the above figures is contained in the "Review of Operations" included within the attached directors' report.

Net Tangible Assets per Share

As at

As at

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

Net tangible assets per share (pre tax)

1.875

1.387

Net tangible assets per share (post tax)

1.606

1.252

Control Gained or Lost over Entities in the Period

There were no changes to control over entities in the period.

Investment in Associates and Joint Ventures

The Company does not have any investments in associates and joint ventures.

For personal use only

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DECEMBER 2021

BAILADOR TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS LIMITED

For personal use only

Bailador Technology Investments Limited ABN 38 601 048 275

Contents

DIRECTORS' REPORT ..................................................................................................................................

3

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION ....................................................................................................

5

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31

DECEMBER 2021 ........................................................................................................................................

6

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 ...................................................................

7

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 ......................................

8

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021.................................................

9

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 ................................

10

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION ........................................................................................................................

16

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ................................................................................................

17

Page 2 of 18

For personal use only

Bailador Technology Investments Limited ABN 38 601 048 275

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors submit the half-year financial report of the Company for the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021.

Directors

The names of directors who held office during or since the end of the Period:

David Kirk (Chairman)

Paul Wilson

Andrew Bullock

Jolanta Masojada

Brodie Arnhold

Review of Operations

The half year to 31 December 2021 has been a successful one for Bailador with a reported profit after income tax of $35,659k (half year to December 2020 $13,087k). Bailador portfolio company SiteMinder listed on the ASX during the period (ASX:SDR), partially realising $15.1m of its investment in SiteMinder as part of the process. Bailador invested $31.5m during the period in three new businesses and one existing portfolio company. A number of portfolio companies completed successful third party transactions leading to an increase in the value of those investments.

Investments

Bailador made the following investments during the six months to 31 December 2021:

  • In July 2021 Bailador invested $5.5m in digital healthcare platform InstantScripts. Bailador invested a further $2.0m in InstantScripts in October 2021 taking the total investment to $7.5m.
  • Bailador completed a $4.0m follow-on investment in portfolio company Rezdy in October 2021.
  • Bailador invested $12.5m in specialist telehealth platform Access Telehealth in December 2021.
  • Bailador invested $7.5m in men's digital healthcare platform, Mosh in December 2021.

Realisations

Bailador realised $15.1m of its investment in SiteMinder in November 2021. The realisation was part of SiteMinder's successful ASX IPO and was completed at a valuation 21% above its previous carrying value and at 25.6x cost and 40.6% IRR.

Valuations

The Bailador portfolio continues to be valued at either

  • Latest third-party investment value / mark to market; or
  • At a valuation consistent with generally accepted industry valuation techniques and industry benchmarks. In the half year to 31 December 2021, Bailador's publicly listed marketable securities were revalued as follows:
  • SiteMinder increased by $45.5m, with $17,1m uplift at IPO and $28.4m due to an increase in the share price since IPO. SiteMinder listed at $5.06 per share and closed the period at $6.76. an increase of 33.6% since IPO.
  • Straker Translations' share price decreased by 20.1% during the six months from $1.94 at 30 June 2021 to $1.55 at 31
    December 2021.

Bailador revalued three investments to the valuation implied by the price of a third-party transaction

  • Instaclustr was revalued upwards by $19.1m (43.2%) in December 2021 in line with the valuation set by convertible notes issued earlier in the year.
  • Rezdy was revalued upwards by $2.4m (37.6%) in October 2021 following completion of a successful funding round.
  • InstantScripts was revalued upwards by $0.3m (5.0%) to the price implied by a third party transaction completed in October 2021.

Bailador revalued Brosa upwards by $1.5m (49.2%) using generally accepted industry valuation techniques and industry benchmarks and following strong trading performance by the company.

Dividends

On release of the full year financial results on 17 August 2021, Bailador announced a 1.4c per share fully franked dividend to shareholders. This dividend was paid on 8 September 2021. There have been no other dividends announced or paid.

Page 3 of 18

For personal use only

Bailador Technology Investments Limited ABN 38 601 048 275

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Investment Entity

The Company has been classified under AASB 2013-5 as an investment entity whose business purpose is to invest funds solely for returns via capital appreciation and/or investment returns.

Rounding of Amounts

The Company has applied the relief available to it under ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191 and accordingly certain amounts in the financial report and the directors' report have been rounded off to the nearest $1,000.

Auditor's Independence Declaration

The lead auditor's independence declaration under s 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 5 for the period ended 31 December 2021.

Events After Balance Date

No matter or circumstance has arisen since the end of the period that has significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Company, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Company in subsequent financial years.

This directors' report is signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors.

Director

David Kirk

Director

Paul Wilson

Dated this 9th day of February 2022

Page 4 of 18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAILADOR TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
05:48pBAILADOR TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS : Appendix 4D and FY21 Half Yearly Financial Report
PU
01/12BAILADOR TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS : Net Tangible Asset Backing
PU
2021Bailador Technology Investments Injects $5.4 Million in Men's Digital Healthcare Brand
MT
2021BAILADOR TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS : Net Tangible Asset Backing
PU
2021BAILADOR TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS : Straker Translations H1 FY22 Results Announcement
PU
2021Bailador Technology Investments Limited Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for the Fiscal Year ..
CI
2021Net Tangible Asset Backing
PU
2021Hotel Commerce Platform Siteminder Surges 39% in ASX Debut After IPO
MT
2021Bailador Technology Investments Limited acquired an unknown minority stake in Nosto Sol..
CI
2021Bailador Technology Investments Limited Announces A Fully Franked Special Dividend, Pay..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52,1 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
Net income 2021 27,6 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net cash 2021 61,3 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 179 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 -47,0x
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart BAILADOR TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bailador Technology Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAILADOR TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Edward Kirk Chairman
James Johnstone Investment Director
Andrew Bullock Independent Non-Executive Director
Jolanta Masojada Independent Non-Executive Director
Brodie Arnhold Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAILADOR TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS LIMITED-12.41%125
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.77%123 914
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-7.51%87 789
UBS GROUP AG15.74%70 017
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.18%50 058
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-2.14%42 528