Bailador Technology Investments : Appendix 4D and FY21 Half Yearly Financial Report

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors submit the half-year financial report of the Company for the period from 1 July 2021 to 31 December 2021.

Directors

The names of directors who held office during or since the end of the Period:

David Kirk (Chairman)

Paul Wilson

Andrew Bullock

Jolanta Masojada

Brodie Arnhold

Review of Operations

The half year to 31 December 2021 has been a successful one for Bailador with a reported profit after income tax of $35,659k (half year to December 2020 $13,087k). Bailador portfolio company SiteMinder listed on the ASX during the period (ASX:SDR), partially realising $15.1m of its investment in SiteMinder as part of the process. Bailador invested $31.5m during the period in three new businesses and one existing portfolio company. A number of portfolio companies completed successful third party transactions leading to an increase in the value of those investments.

Investments

Bailador made the following investments during the six months to 31 December 2021:

In July 2021 Bailador invested $5.5m in digital healthcare platform InstantScripts. Bailador invested a further $2.0m in InstantScripts in October 2021 taking the total investment to $7.5m.

Bailador completed a $4.0m follow-on investment in portfolio company Rezdy in October 2021.

follow-on investment in portfolio company Rezdy in October 2021. Bailador invested $12.5m in specialist telehealth platform Access Telehealth in December 2021.

Bailador invested $7.5m in men's digital healthcare platform, Mosh in December 2021.

Realisations

Bailador realised $15.1m of its investment in SiteMinder in November 2021. The realisation was part of SiteMinder's successful ASX IPO and was completed at a valuation 21% above its previous carrying value and at 25.6x cost and 40.6% IRR.

Valuations

The Bailador portfolio continues to be valued at either

Latest third-party investment value / mark to market; or

third-party investment value / mark to market; or At a valuation consistent with generally accepted industry valuation techniques and industry benchmarks. In the half year to 31 December 2021, Bailador's publicly listed marketable securities were revalued as follows:

SiteMinder increased by $45.5m, with $17,1m uplift at IPO and $28.4m due to an increase in the share price since IPO. SiteMinder listed at $5.06 per share and closed the period at $6.76. an increase of 33.6% since IPO.

Straker Translations' share price decreased by 20.1% during the six months from $1.94 at 30 June 2021 to $1.55 at 31

December 2021.

Bailador revalued three investments to the valuation implied by the price of a third-party transaction

Instaclustr was revalued upwards by $19.1m (43.2%) in December 2021 in line with the valuation set by convertible notes issued earlier in the year.

Rezdy was revalued upwards by $2.4m (37.6%) in October 2021 following completion of a successful funding round.

InstantScripts was revalued upwards by $0.3m (5.0%) to the price implied by a third party transaction completed in October 2021.

Bailador revalued Brosa upwards by $1.5m (49.2%) using generally accepted industry valuation techniques and industry benchmarks and following strong trading performance by the company.

Dividends

On release of the full year financial results on 17 August 2021, Bailador announced a 1.4c per share fully franked dividend to shareholders. This dividend was paid on 8 September 2021. There have been no other dividends announced or paid.

