Bailador Technology Investments : FY22 Half Yearly Results Presentation

02/08/2022 | 05:48pm EST
onlyInterim Results presentation

useSix months ended 31 December 2021 (HY22)

ersonalBailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI)

A P P E N D I X
PAGE 19 - 23
H Y 2 2 S U M M A R Y F I N A N C I A L S
PAGE 17 - 18
H Y 2 2 P O R T F O L I O P E R F O R M A N C E
PAGE 3 - 16

Contents

This presentation was authorised for release to the ASX by Helen Plesek, Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer, on 9 February 2022.

2

Executive Summary

The Bailador portfolio continued to grow rapidly in HY22 and is in a strong position

only

Successful IPO of SiteMinder [ASX:SDR] resulted in a 21% uplift to BTI's valuation on listing and a

ü

$15.1m partial cash realisation at an effective IRR of 44%

ü

Valuation of Instaclustr increased 43% in line with the valuation set at its recent convertible note round

use

BTI invested $27.5m across three fast-growing healthcare technology companies at attractive prices

ü

ersonal

BTI paid a special dividend of 1.4c per BTI share fully franked in September 2021

ü

>

FY22 has already been a significant year for new investments and profitable realisations, with more expected

expected

P O R T F O L I O P E R F O R M A N C E

3

The Bailador portfolio ended 2021 in a strong position

only

7

June 2021

10

December 2021

investments

investments

use

New investments:

$341m

portfolio company revenue1

43%

81%

portfolio company

portfolio company

revenue growth2

revenue growth (ex-travel)3

ersonal

~66%

gross margin2

~91%

recurring revenue2

Note: 1Based on unaudited revenue for the year ended 31 December 2021 for the underlying companies in the BTI portfolio. 2Based on unaudited revenue for the year ended 31 December 2021 and weighted based on carrying value in the portfolio at 31 December 2021. 3Excludes SiteMinder and Rezdy.

P O R T F O L I O P E R F O R M A N C E

4

Strong growth in portfolio valuation driven by third party transactions

  • HY22 portfolio valuation up 37% (CY21 up 57%), before additional investments and cash realisations

Bailador HY22 Portfolio Valuation Movements

$280m

$260m

only$240m

Portfolio Company

HY22 Valuation

Third party

Movement ($m)

transaction

use

SiteMinder1 [ASX:SDR]

$45.5m

$220m

$200m

Instaclustr

$19.1m

$180m

Rezdy

$2.4m

Brosa

$1.5m

= third party transaction

$160m

ersonal

InstantScripts

$0.3m

$140m

Straker Translations2 [ASX:STG]

-$3.6m

$120m

Total

$65.2m

68%

$100m

Portfolio

3rd party

Fair value uplift

Cash realisations

Additional

Portfolio

Valuation

transaction uplift

investments

Valuation

(Jun-21)

(Dec-21)

Note: 1SiteMinder commenced trading on the ASX on 8 November 2021. 2Straker Translations is ASX-listed and marked to market at the close of each calendar month of trading.

P O R T F O L I O P E R F O R M A N C E

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bailador Technology Investments Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
