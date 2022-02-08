Bailador Technology Investments : FY22 Half Yearly Results Presentation

onlyInterim Results presentation
Six months ended 31 December 2021 (HY22)
Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI)
A P P E N D I X
PAGE 19 - 23
H Y 2 2 S U M M A R Y F I N A N C I A L S
PAGE 17 - 18
H Y 2 2 P O R T F O L I O P E R F O R M A N C E
PAGE 3 - 16
This presentation was authorised for release to the ASX by Helen Plesek, Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer, on 9 February 2022.
Executive Summary
ü The Bailador portfolio continued to grow rapidly in HY22 and is in a strong position
|
only
|
Successful IPO of SiteMinder [ASX:SDR] resulted in a 21% uplift to BTI's valuation on listing and a
|
ü
|
|
$15.1m partial cash realisation at an effective IRR of 44%
|
ü
|
Valuation of Instaclustr increased 43% in line with the valuation set at its recent convertible note round
|
use
|
BTI invested $27.5m across three fast-growing healthcare technology companies at attractive prices
|
ü
|
ersonal
|
BTI paid a special dividend of 1.4c per BTI share fully franked in September 2021
|
ü
|
>
|
FY22 has already been a significant year for new investments and profitable realisations, with more
|
|
expected
P O R T F O L I O P E R F O R M A N C E
3
The Bailador portfolio ended 2021 in a strong position
|
only
|
7
|
June 2021
|
|
10
|
December 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investments
|
|
|
investments
|
|
|
use
|
|
|
New investments:
|
|
$341m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
portfolio company revenue1
|
|
|
|
|
|
43%
|
81%
|
|
|
|
|
portfolio company
|
portfolio company
|
|
|
|
|
revenue growth2
|
revenue growth (ex-travel)3
|
ersonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
~66%
gross margin2
~91%
recurring revenue2
Note: 1Based on unaudited revenue for the year ended 31 December 2021 for the underlying companies in the BTI portfolio. 2Based on unaudited revenue for the year ended 31 December 2021 and weighted based on carrying value in the portfolio at 31 December 2021. 3Excludes SiteMinder and Rezdy.
P O R T F O L I O P E R F O R M A N C E
4
Strong growth in portfolio valuation driven by third party transactions
-
HY22 portfolio valuation up 37% (CY21 up 57%), before additional investments and cash realisations
Bailador HY22 Portfolio Valuation Movements
|
$280m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$260m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
only$240m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio Company
|
HY22 Valuation
|
Third party
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Movement ($m)
|
transaction
|
use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SiteMinder1 [ASX:SDR]
|
▲
|
$45.5m
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$220m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$200m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Instaclustr
|
▲
|
$19.1m
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$180m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rezdy
|
▲
|
$2.4m
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brosa
|
▲
|
$1.5m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
= third party transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$160m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ersonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
InstantScripts
|
▲
|
$0.3m
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$140m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Straker Translations2 [ASX:STG]
|
▼
|
-$3.6m
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$120m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
▲
|
$65.2m
|
68%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$100m
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio
|
3rd party
|
Fair value uplift
|
Cash realisations
|
Additional
|
Portfolio
|
Valuation
|
transaction uplift
|
|
|
investments
|
Valuation
|
(Jun-21)
|
|
|
|
|
(Dec-21)
Note: 1SiteMinder commenced trading on the ASX on 8 November 2021. 2Straker Translations is ASX-listed and marked to market at the close of each calendar month of trading.
P O R T F O L I O P E R F O R M A N C E
5
