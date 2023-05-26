Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust : interim report - 31 March 2023

The Board believes that investment in European growth companies provides the opportunity for long-term capital growth. It further considers that the structure of the Company as a UK listed investment trust, with an independent Board, is well suited to meeting this aim.

The Company is invested in a diversified portfolio of between 30 and 60 European companies.

The Company may not invest more than 10% of total assets in any one individual stock at the time of investment.

The Board recognises that investment in some European countries can be riskier than in others. Investment risks are diversified through holding a wide range of securities in different countries and industrial sectors. The Company has the ability to invest in securities that are listed in countries which are not included in the FTSE Europe ex UK Index, where these securities have a meaningful connection with continental Europe.

The Board has the authority to hedge the Company's exposure to movements in the rate of exchange

of currencies, principally the euro, in which the Company's investments are denominated, against sterling, its reporting currency.