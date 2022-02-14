Some big investors loaded up on Peloton as stock tumbled

BOSTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc's stock
price tumbled more than 50% in the last three months of 2021 but
several prominent investment firms were so sure the at-home
fitness company could regain its footing that they bought new or
added to existing positions.
Durable Capital Partners, run by former T. Rowe Price
investment executive Henry Ellenbogen, bought 5.4 million shares
of the company known for its stationary bikes, treadmills and on
demand classes, according to regulatory filings made on Monday.
Ricky Sandler's Eminence Capital bought 2.6 million shares.
Scott Ferguson's Sachem Head Capital Management took a new stake
with 1.6 million shares, the filings showed.
The 13-F filings require fund managers to detail the amount
of stock they held in U.S. companies at the end of the previous
quarter. While the filings are backward looking, they are
watched closely for possible investment trends.
Tiger Global Management, already a Peloton investor, bought
another 3 million shares, increasing its investment by 41% and
Baillie Gifford, Peloton's largest shareholder, added another
3.4 million shares, raising its stake by 12%, the filings show.
It was unclear when those investors bought. On Dec. 31, the
last day of the quarter, Peloton traded at $35.76, down
significantly from where it started the quarter at $86.71.
Among the considerable sales, Altimeter Capital exited its
Peloton position when it sold 5.6 million shares. Coatue
Management sold 3.7 million shares, slicing its holding by 89%,
the filings showed.
Also Viking Global Investors sold 2.5 million shares,
cutting the position by 39%. Daniel Loeb's Third Point exited
its position by selling 600,000 shares.
Since then Peloton shares have slid further. They closed at
$32.83 on Monday. The company 's value has tumbled to $11.5
billion far from its peak of $50 billion.
Activist investment firm Blackwells Capital last month began
suggesting the company sell itself. Some potential buyers appear
to have been speaking with bankers even as Peloton signaled it
was not for sale.
While Peloton became a pandemic-era darling, its fortunes
began fading due to supply chain issues, slowing sales as gyms
opened up again, high costs and a recall of one of its products.
Last week the company said John Foley, a co-founder and its
chief executive, was moved into the executive chairman role and
replaced as CEO by Barry McCarthy, a former finance chief at
Netflix and Spotify.
Wall Street analysts generally welcomed McCarthy, but the
share price remains depressed.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)